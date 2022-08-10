Colbert giggles jubilantly over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘It’s Christmas’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the latest episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the host expressed unbridled glee over the news that former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI.

During the Tuesday evening segment, Colbert claimed the occasion was as big as "Christmas," giggled excitedly about it, and declared that the headline "FBI Agents raided…Mar-a-Lago" is the "most beautiful sentence America has ever produced."

He also mused that the warrant on Trump’s estate could have been executed for any of his "many" "crimes."

Colbert segued into his celebratory monologue with a comment on the summer heat. "It may be hot outside," he said, "but in here, it’s Christmas."

REPUBLICANS VOW TO RAMP UP OVERSIGHT OF BIDEN ADMIN AFTER TRUMP FBI RAID

The host claimed that the news of the Justice Department raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening meant Christmas had come early. "Because yesterday we all got the present we wanted, ‘FBI agents raided…Mar-a-Lago!’" he exclaimed, quoting an NPR report.

The studio audience erupted in cheers as Colbert blew dramatic kisses to the crowd. The comedian also put on a display of hugging himself and engaging in high-pitch, gleeful laughter.

Referencing the NPR quote again, Colbert stated, "That’s the most beautiful sentence America has ever produced. It’s right up there with we put cheese inside the crust."

Colbert then dove into the details of the FBI raid, reading from a CNN Politics report which claimed that federal law enforcement went through Trump’s "offices and personal quarters" as they executed a search warrant on the beachfront residence.

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

"I feel bad for those agents," Colbert stated, before pretending to be one of the agents stumbling across Trump’s personal effects. "’Sir, I finished searching the cabinet full of empty chicken buckets. Where should I go next? Please don’t say the bathroom. Please don’t say the bathroom. Please don’t say the bathroom,’" he joked.

"So, we know the raid happened, we still don’t know why the raid happened because ‘we don’t yet know what was in the warrant,’" he said, quoting a report from The Washington Post.

Colbert made fun of the mystery surrounding the warrant, claiming there are so many crimes Trump committed, it’s hard to narrow it down.

"Think about that! We’re talking about the former President of the United States of America!" he exclaimed. "The FBI raids his home, and all I can think is, 'Hmm, I wonder which of his crimes they’re investigating? Cause he’s done so many.’"

Other media leftists, especially those on Twitter, celebrated the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as well.