Turley: 'Colossal failure' for AG Garland not to appoint Hunter Biden, January 6th special counsels

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley explained on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday why Attorney General Merrick Garland should have appointed special counsels to investigate Hunter Biden and probe the events of January 6th.

JONATHAN TURLEY: Merrick Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel on the Hunter Biden matter. And he's also obviously not appointed any special counsel with regard to January 6th. In my view, that is an astonishing and colossal failure on the part of the attorney general. There is no basis I could think of for not appointing a special counsel in both of those circumstances: Hunter Biden's scandal now has the president directly contradicted in what he has told the public for years. We now have meetings at the White House with business associates of Hunter Biden. Joe Biden's denials appear now to be untrue. And at issue is an information influence-peddling scheme that may have generated millions. How could you possibly, as attorney general, not appoint a special counsel? Then you go to January 6th. You have a grand jury by the administration of the man who was the opposing candidate and it's investigating the man who may be his opponent in the next election. Just there alone, without getting to anything else, it is bizarre to suggest that a special counsel is not needed. That's why we had the special counsel with Nixon. Everyone celebrates Archibald Cox. Where's the Archibald Cox? Where are the people saying, let's do it the way we did with Richard Nixon?

