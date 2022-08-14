Trump lashes out at FBI amid fallout from Mar-a-Lago raid: 'See what they were willing to do'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on social media Saturday night, calling their integrity into question days after they conducted a raid on his private Florida residence.

In a series of posts, Trump called the FBI "corrupt" and claimed their raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday was just the latest in a series of attempts to undermine him. These claims are unsubstantiated.

"The FBI has a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt. Just look back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover," the former president wrote on TRUTH Social, referencing the first director of the federal bureau.

Trump added: "In the modern era, nothing has changed except that it has gotten far worse."

FBI SEIZED CLASSIFIED RECORDS FROM MAR-A-LAGO DURING RAID OF TRUMP'S FLORIDA RESIDENCE

The former president then made a series of unverified claims involving former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI attorney Lisa Page. He also referenced the way the FBI impacted the 2016 presidential election.

"Look at Comey, McCabe, Strzok and lover Lisa Page. Check out the brilliantly written but damning I.G. Reports. See what they were willing to do in order to get Crooked Hillary Clinton elected (they failed), and got caught! They spied on my campaign, pushed the FAKE Dossier, and illegally used the FISA Court," Trump claimed.

FBI SEIZES PRIVILEGED TRUMP RECORDS DURING RAID; DOJ OPPOSES REQUEST FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW: SOURCES

"I was fully vindicated in the Russia, Russia, Russia SCAM, the "No Collusion" Mueller Investigation, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all else. NOW THEY RAID MY HOME, ban my lawyers and, without any witnesses allowed, break the lock that they asked us to install on the storage area that we showed them early on, which held papers that they could have had months ago for the asking, and without the ridiculous political grandstanding of a ‘break in’ to a very storied, important, and high visibility place, just before the Midterm Elections," he continued.

Trump also conspiratorially suggested the FBI could have planted evidence against him during their raid, though there is no evidence to suggest this.

"The whole World was watching as the FBI rummaged through the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothing!), alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way of knowing if what they took was legitimate, or was there a ‘plant?’ This was, after all, the FBI!"

FBI SEIZED CLASSIFIED RECORDS FROM MAR-A-LAGO DURING SEARCH OF TRUMP RESIDENCE

The former president also "ReTruthed" or shared a series of posts that further condemned the FBI, calling it a "criminal RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] enterprise."

Another post that Trump shared claimed without proof that the FBI commits "collusion" as well as "treason, espionage [and] sedition."

On Monday, the FBI spent several hours executing a search warrant on Trump’s Florida estate where they found boxes that contained varying degrees of classification, including, top secret and confidential information.

The search warrant, unsealed by a judge days later, showed the FBI search was connected to a possible violation of the Espionage Act.

The incident was the first time in U.S. history the FBI conducted such a raid on the residence of a former U.S. president.