David Axelrod blasted for Trump FBI raid take: Garland wouldn't authorize without 'significant evidence'

Former senior Obama advisor David Axelrod joined the flocks of leftists approving of the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, despite even more Twitter backlash.

Shortly after the news broke of several FBI agents executing a search warrant on Trump’s Florida property, many liberal media pundits cheered at the sight, going so far as to celebrate it.

While Axelrod didn’t celebrate the FBI raid, he defended the agency against Trump’s accusations that the process was "prosecutorial misconduct."

"One thing is very clear. Garland would not have authorized this raid, and no federal judge would have signed off on it, if there weren't significant evidence to warrant it," he tweeted.

Several Twitter users fired back against the CNN commentator’s tweet for ignoring a declassified Justice Department assessment summary in 2020 that revealed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page lacked a probable cause.

"One thing is very clear. The FBI would not have requested surveillance of an American citizen, and FISA would not have authorized it, if there weren’t very significant evidence to warrant it," CNN contributor Mary Katherine Ham wrote.

"People said a similar thing after we found out the FBI got FISA warrants on Carter Page. Lots of ‘these warrants wouldn’t have been approved if they weren’t legit’ circular logic in both cases," Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross explained.

"Two words: Russia hoax," Media Research Center managing editor Brittany Hughes tweeted.

Others pointed out Garland’s targeting of parents protesting school board meetings allegedly on behalf the National School Boards Association (NSBA).

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote, "Garland gave the go-ahead to treating parents at school board meetings like domestic terrorists based on a manufactured report from a school board association… so I’m not sure about this one."

"I am going to tweet this back to @davidaxelrod in a few years when President @RonDeSantisFL's revamped DOJ raids Democrat pols homes, changing only Garland's name. And I will laugh as I do it," Townhall.com senior editor columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted.

The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi tweeted, "So then there should be no problem sharing it with the public."

Some liberals, however, voiced their approval for Axelrod’s tweet.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar tweeted, "It’s all legal and legit, and Kevin McCarthy and the rest of the liars in his party know it."

"My thoughts and my hope exactly. Please let it be so," blogger Amy Lupold Bair wrote.

Fellow CNN commentator Karen Finney tweeted, "True that! Go on Merrick Garland!"

