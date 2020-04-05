Florida emergency management official says 3M selling masks to foreign countries: 'We're chasing ghosts'
The head of Florida's Division of Emergency Management has accused U.S. mask manufacturer 3M of shipping the critical protective equipment to foreign countries who outbid U.S. buyers -- even as hospitals and state officials desperately scramble to secure N95 protective masks for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. DeSantis on Holland America cruise ships with over 200 sick passengers: 'There is no easy solution'
Florida couple on stranded cruise ship pleads with Gov. DeSantis: 'Get people home'
A Florida couple stuck on one of two Holland America cruise liners that have been stranded at sea due to the coronavirus outbreak pleaded with Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday to "get people home" after he announced that he had not yet made a decision on whether or not to allow the ships to dock in his state.