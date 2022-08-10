FBI agents, Garland and Wray see increased death threats after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI agents, as well as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, are experiencing an uptick in death threats in the wake of the raid at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to sources speaking with Fox News.

Authorities monitoring social media posts are spotting a significant increase in death threats aimed towards agents, Wray and Garland. These threats are reported to continue at a steady pace online.

FBI/DOJ security procedures are not made public, and both Garland and Wray travel with armed security. Still, Fox News is told there are discussions to potentially increase their security.

Meanwhile, members of the federal law enforcement community across the country are beginning to grow privately frustrated with the chief law enforcement officer of the country, Garland.

The attorney general has remained silent since the search of the former president’s Florida home, and there's been more frustration with Garland than Wray, according to sources.

Wray oversees the FBI, but the FBI falls under the Department of Justice umbrella and Garland is the ultimate decision-maker.