Elise Stefanik rips AG Garland's handling of Trump raid: Biden DOJ 'targeting his likely 2024 opponent'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on ’Fox & Friends' Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not release "nearly enough" information about the raid on former President Trump's Florida home at Mar-a-Lago.

TRUMP FIRES BACK AT AG MERRICK GARLAND OVER FBI'S MAR-A-LAGO RAID: 'RELEASE THE DOCUMENTS NOW!'

ELISE STEFANIK: House Republicans are going to follow the facts and demand accountability and transparency. The statement by Attorney General Merrick Garland is not nearly enough. The American people deserve to know all aspects and all details. And let's take a step back: this is Joe Biden's Department of Justice and FBI targeting his most likely presidential opponent in 2024. It is not news to the American people that President Trump is very likely to run for president. This was an incredible overreach. It's un-American and there's going to be a lot more questions from the FBI that the American people deserve to know. And I will tell you, this is systemic. This is the same agency that perpetuated the Russia hoax for years and that tried to undermine this administration. This is just blatant politicization, and it should concern every American. I will tell you, my constituents are deeply, deeply concerned about the politicization of the FBI and Biden's DOJ.

