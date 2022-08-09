Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago say FBI search was political

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Floridians outside Mar-a-Lago shared their reactions to the FBI's search of former President Trump’s residence.

"I just feel like this isn't Russia. This isn't Venezuela. This isn't China. This is the United States of America," Adriene Chockett, from Lakeworth Beach, told Fox News. "And these things should not be happening in our country."

"I'm just doing my small part. Just standing here for a few hours with the American flag," Chockett continued. "I want to help save America. Save our country. Save our rights."

CROWD OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS GATHER OUTSIDE MAR-A-LAGO HOURS AFTER FBI RAID: ‘THEY’RE TERRIFIED OF HIM'

The FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach home Monday night, reportedly seeking classified documents the former president is said to have brought from the White House, according to people familiar with the investigation. Trump said agents who raided his home broke into his safe.

"I believe that it's a fishing expedition," Ralph, from Del Ray Beach, told Fox News. "I believe any evidence that they supposedly come up with is going to be suspected best."

RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO ESTATE QUESTIONED BY SOME LEGAL SCHOLARS

Republicans quickly responded to the search, saying it showed the political weaponization of the Department of Justice. Trump said Democrats would "do anything to stop Republicans" ahead of the midterm elections.

Ralph said he was "appalled" when he found out about the search.

NANCY PELOSI REACTS TO FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO-RESORT, SAYS AUTHORITIES HAD ‘JUSTIFICATION’

"But then after a while, I realized how the game is played And I know exactly what's going on," Ralph told Fox News.

"This is all about November. It's all about trying to smear Trump," he continued. "It's all about trying to smear the people that support America First."

Jamie, also from Del Ray Beach, looked ahead to the 2024 presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Why do this now? What are they trying to prove?" Jamie said. "That they don't want him to run. They're afraid of him."

Ralph told Fox News: "This country is in peril."