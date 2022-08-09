Trump vs. National Archives: A timeline leading up to the Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Additional details continue to emerge regarding events leading up to the FBI's raid Monday of former President Trump's home in southern Florida.

On Monday evening, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago in connection to an ongoing Department of Justice probe into whether Trump kept classified government documents after departing the White House in January 2021, sources told Fox News Digital.

Here are the events that led to the FBI's raid:

January 2021

Trump departs the White House shortly before President Biden is sworn into office.

The former president takes with him an undisclosed number of boxes containing classified documents.

Late 2021

National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the agency tasked with preserving federal government records contacts representatives of Trump.

NARA officials inquire about missing potentially-classified information.

January 2022

Shortly after correspondence with NARA, Trump returns 15 missing boxes of classified materials from his time in office.

"NARA had ongoing communications with the representatives of former President Trump throughout 2021, which resulted in the transfer of 15 boxes to NARA in January 2022," David Ferriero, who served as NARA director from November 2009 until April, wrote to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in response to an inquiry in February.

He said that the agency was in the process of inventorying the contents of the boxes as of Feb. 18.

Ferriero added that NARA requested Trump representatives "continue to search for any additional Presidential records that have not been transferred to NARA, as required by the Presidential Records Act" and that the agency notified the DOJ since classified documents were identified in the boxes Trump turned over.

June 2022

Senior DOJ officials travel to Mar-a-Lago to meet with lawyers representing Trump regarding additional missing documents. Jay Bratt, the chief of DOJ's counterintelligence and export control section is in attendance.

Trump briefly stopped by during the negotiations to greet the officials.

June – August 2022

Negotiations between DOJ investigators and Trump's representatives break down due to apparent lack of cooperation from Trump.

It is unclear when negotiations exactly deteriorated.

Early August 2022

This month, following the break-down of negotiations between the DOJ and Trump, federal investigators decide to pursue a search warrant to obtain classified government materials the former president still possessed.

On Aug. 5, prosecutors submit an affidavit requesting a search warrant. A federal magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida then approves the search warrant.

On Aug. 8, FBI agents execute the raid and obtain an unknown number of documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.