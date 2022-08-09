Michael Cohen declares 'the end is near' for Trump after FBI raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that "the end is near" for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare for jail.’" Cohen tweeted. "No one is above the law!"

He tweeted the message along with the hashtag "#KarmaBoomerang" and an image of an uncomfortable-looking Trump with the caption: "The End is Near…"

The FBI raided the former president’s residence on Monday, an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. Sources told Fox News Digital the search was in connection with materials that Trump took with him from his time as president.

In another tweet from Monday night, Cohen posts a selfie of him smiling and giving a thumbs up reacting to the news of the FBI raid.

"Knock, knock. Who's there? The f---ing FBI. That's who's there," Cohen said in a Twitter video. "I assure you that the magistrate in this specific case went through every single line of this significantly long document."

"What it's telling me is that Merrick Garland is finally beginning to move, something that we have all been hoping for. Something that we've all been wishing for for a long period of time," he added.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida. Those boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information," and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.

A FBI source confirmed that FBI agents from Washington, D.C., who are on the bureau's Evidence Response Team, conducted the raid and notified the Miami Field Office just before.

A source familiar with the raid told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago and looked in every single office and safe, and grabbed documents and boxes without going through them on the property. They took boxes and documents to go through them later.

"They were not being judicious about what they took," the source told Fox News.

Cohen was imprisoned in 2019 after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress about Trump’s past dealings in Russia. He publicly turned on his former boss while under investigation and has since emerged as a vocal Trump critic.

Trump, meanwhile, has condemned the raid at his property, saying it was neither necessary nor appropriate.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections," he said in a statement.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.