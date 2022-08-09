Democratic committee aims to stick to issues, says GOP 'tying themselves into knots' defending Trump over raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), a national group working to elect Democratic candidates to the House, insists Republicans are putting their midterm election chances at risk as they tie "themselves into knots defending" former President Donald Trump after his Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI on Monday.

In a statement shared first with Fox News Digital, Chris Taylor, a spokesperson for the DCCC, insisted that "voters will see the difference" between Republicans' defense of Trump and the agenda Democrats have prioritized in recent days.

"This week House Democrats are lowering prescription drug costs, tackling climate change, protecting our veterans, and expanding American manufacturing," Taylor said. "Republicans are tying themselves into knots defending a president who allegedly stole classified information from the White House. Voters will see the difference."

Aside from the DCCC, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) have remained largely silent on the raid of Trump's estate as they attempt to keep Americans' focus on what they consider to be legislative victories for the party and the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, one day after the raid took place, the DNC promoted a clip from chairman Jaime Harrison's appearance on MSNBC's "Zerlina" on Peacock where he touted the party's "historic record" and the "Democrats’ tireless work to pass the Inflation Reduction Act."

Other DNC priorities on Tuesday, according to press releases from the committee's website, included the CHIPS bill being signed into law by President Biden, GOP South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott's new book, and Republicans who "voted to side with China over the American people" against the CHIPS bill.

The official Twitter account for the Democratic Party on Tuesday prioritized the Inflation Reduction Act and "landmark legislation" like the CHIPS and Science Act, with no mention of the raid.

Similarly, an analysis across platforms operated by the DSCC, including the group's website and Twitter account, showed no mention of the raid and instead focused on a new election ad targeting Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, "lowering costs for working families," and President Biden's signing of the CHIPS Act on Tuesday.

"Democrats are putting the interests of working Americans first, and that’s exactly why voters will protect and expand our Senate majority in November," DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe said in a statement following the signing of the CHIPS Act.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and the DSCC for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Tuesday that Biden "was not briefed" and "was not aware" of the raid before it took place.

"No one at the White House was given a heads-up," she said.

Jean-Pierre added: "We are not going to comment from here, from this White House, on a criminal investigation that is currently happening."

Multiple sources tell Fox News the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago is related to the materials Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency concluded. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

