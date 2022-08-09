Expand / Collapse search
House committee may obtain Trump tax returns from IRS, federal appeals court rules

Trump may look to the Supreme Court amid battle over tax returns

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall , Bill Mears | Fox News
A federal appeals court on Tuesday paved the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service – a move the former president has long pushed back on.

The decision is a blow to Trump, who may seek emergency intervention measures from the Supreme Court in an attempt to temporarily block any release of these tax records.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC, Aug. 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC, Aug. 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"The 2021 Request seeks information that may inform the United States House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means as to the efficacy of the Presidential Audit Program," the DC Circuit Court of Appeals said in an opinion. "Further, the Request did not violate separation of powers principles under any of the potentially applicable tests primarily because the burden on the Executive Branch and the Trump Parties is relatively minor."

The ruling came nearly eight months after Trump’s attorneys appealed a December 2021 decision by federal judge that permitted the Treasury Department to disclose the former president’s tax returns to the House committee, which had requested them more than two years prior.

It's the latest legal scrutiny faced by Trump. His Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI Monday in an unprecedented move against a former president.

Check back on this developing story.

