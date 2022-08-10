Trump attorney speaks out on Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Government seems to be out of control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsey Halligan, attorney for former President Donald Trump, explained what she thinks transpired Monday after the FBI raided the 45th president's Mar-a-Lago residence.

LINDSEY HALLIGAN: So I arrived around 11:00 a.m. and there were about 30-40 FBI agents that I saw, either which were wearing suits, the rest were in cargo pants, masks and gloves. And they basically had unfettered access to the property. They refused to talk to me. They refused to let me in. All I knew is that they were searching areas one, two, and three, which I understood to be the former president’s bedroom, his office, and a storage room. And other than that, we were not allowed to talk to them or go inside at all.

That’s the thing. They had unfettered access to the property. They looked at god knows what in there and did god knows what in there. We have no idea. What the FBI did was an appalling display of abuse of power. All documents requested were previously handed over. President Trump and his team painstakingly reviewed every single document at Mar-a-Lago and gave the government what they requested. If they needed any other documents, they could have just asked. And the warrant was secured under seal, so they tried to get away with concealing this overreach by obtaining a warrant under seal. Nobody knew about it.

They knew that President Trump was in Bedminster and hasn’t been at Mar-a-Lago for some time. They thought they could sneak in, snoop around without attorneys present and in case they walked out with nothing, so nobody would know that they overreached this degree. It’s unprecedented in United States history. The government seems to be out of control. It’s plagued with manipulation, corruption, greed, and fraud.

