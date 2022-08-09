Expand / Collapse search
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search

Clinton promoting 'but her emails' hat after FBI raids Mar-a-Lago

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Leo Terrell: FBI raid is an attempt to prevent Trump from running in 2024 Video

Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. 

"Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"

Clinton used a personal email server to house classified information during her time as Secretary of State, which became a major issue of contention during her 2016 president run against Trump. The FBI completed its investigation in July 2016 under then Director James Comey, who called Clinton’s handling of extremely sensitive information "extremely careless," but did not recommend criminal charges. 

In February, Clinton announced that she was selling "but her emails" hats offered "just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets."

CLINTON-LINKED LAWYER SAYS TRUMP COULD BE BARRED FROM RE-ELECTION AFTER FBI RAID, CITES US CODE 

Hillary Clinton takes part in a panel discussion during BroadwayCon 2022 at The Manhattan Center on July 08, 2022 in New York City. 

Hillary Clinton takes part in a panel discussion during BroadwayCon 2022 at The Manhattan Center on July 08, 2022 in New York City.  (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally near the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally near the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

In her tweet Tuesday, Clinton shared an edited photo of herself wearing the hat sold at $32 a pop and a link to the online shop on Onward Together, Clinton’s political action organization founded in 2017. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Monday reportedly seeking classified documents he allegedly took from the White House when he left office in 2021. The search warrant was conducted in connection with the National Archives, according to a senior government official.

Trump's camp and Republicans accused the FBI of acting on behalf of Democrats to crush their political enemies after recent polling showed Trump as a strong contender to run for a second term as commander in chief again in 2024. 

Marc Elias, a top lawyer for Clinton's presidential campaign, suggested that the FBI raid could bar Trump from seeking public office ever again. 

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

