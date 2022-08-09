Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago.

"Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"

Clinton used a personal email server to house classified information during her time as Secretary of State, which became a major issue of contention during her 2016 president run against Trump. The FBI completed its investigation in July 2016 under then Director James Comey, who called Clinton’s handling of extremely sensitive information "extremely careless," but did not recommend criminal charges.

In February, Clinton announced that she was selling "but her emails" hats offered "just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets."

CLINTON-LINKED LAWYER SAYS TRUMP COULD BE BARRED FROM RE-ELECTION AFTER FBI RAID, CITES US CODE

In her tweet Tuesday, Clinton shared an edited photo of herself wearing the hat sold at $32 a pop and a link to the online shop on Onward Together, Clinton’s political action organization founded in 2017.

FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Monday reportedly seeking classified documents he allegedly took from the White House when he left office in 2021. The search warrant was conducted in connection with the National Archives, according to a senior government official.

Trump's camp and Republicans accused the FBI of acting on behalf of Democrats to crush their political enemies after recent polling showed Trump as a strong contender to run for a second term as commander in chief again in 2024.

Marc Elias, a top lawyer for Clinton's presidential campaign, suggested that the FBI raid could bar Trump from seeking public office ever again.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.