White House continues to refuse comment on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid, says DOJ probe is independent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House on Tuesday maintained that it was not given any advance notice of the FBI's unprecedented raid on former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, saying President Biden is committed to the rule of law and Justice Department investigations "free of political influence."

Trump’s private residence in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by the FBI Monday morning, when the former president was in New York City. The raid was connected to an investigation into classified records Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his home when he left office in January 2021.

When asked whether Biden or any White House officials were aware of the raid or had been briefed, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said they were not.

"No. The president was not briefed, and he was not aware," she said. "No, no one at the White House was given a heads-up. No, that did not happen."

Jean-Pierre said the president and White House officials learned about the raid "from public reports."

"We learned just like the American public did," she said.

"The Justice Department conducts investigations independently," Jean-Pierre said, noting that the White House leaves "any law enforcement matters to them."

"It would not be appropriate for us to comment on any ongoing investigations," she said.

Jean-Pierre said Biden "intends to run in 2024" but would not comment on whether he stands by his past statements suggesting he would like to run again Trump again.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland were aware of the raid, per standard protocol, and would have been fully briefed on it, a source told Fox News.

An FBI source confirmed to Fox News that FBI agents who conducted the raid were from Washington, D.C., and were on the bureau's Evidence Response Team. The agents notified the Miami Field Office just before the raid.

A source familiar told Fox News that agents brought a "safe cracker" and cracked a "relatively new" safe in Mar-a-Lago. The source told Fox News there was "nothing in it."

A source familiar told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago and looked in every single office and safe, and grabbed documents and boxes without going through them on the property. They took boxes and documents to go through them later.

"They were not being judicious about what they took," the source told Fox News.

Trump made the raid public Monday evening, saying in a lengthy statement that "nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before," Trump said.

"What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?" he continued. "Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States."