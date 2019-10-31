Danielle Wallace

Colorado homeowner owed nothing after police SWAT shootout destroys his house, federal court rules
Kamala Harris says she's 'all in' on Iowa -- despite campaign restructuring, layoffs
Still struggling in the polls nine months after announcing her run for the White House, Sen. Kamala Harris , D-Calif., said Wednesday she still considers herself a top-tier candidate amid reports that she has restructured her campaign -- laying off staff in several states and at campaign headquarters -- to focus all her efforts on winning one of the Democratic Party’s top three spots in February’s Iowa caucus.