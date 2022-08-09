Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump FBI raid: Tim Scott says search 'raises serious concerns' about alleged bias

Sen. Tim Scott called FBI raid on Trump residence 'shocking' and 'stunning'

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Sen. Tim Scott Tuesday told Fox News Digital that the FBI's Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home reinforces concerns he has about the agency becoming too political. 

The FBI raid is "shocking, stunning unprecedented without any question. It raises serious concerns from my perspective," Scott said.

"Just last week in the Judiciary Committee there was a hearing over the FBI becoming too political," Scott added. "Our country needs a simple, clear message from the FBI: We have no interest in politics whatsoever. And it seems like we're getting the exact opposite message." 

The comments from Scott, R-S.C., come on the same day he's releasing his new book, titled, "America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity." Scott said the book "reinforces the importance of one united America," no matter race or party. 

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Tuesday that the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home raises questions about whether the agency is politically biased. 

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Tuesday that the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home raises questions about whether the agency is politically biased.  (Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS)

NANCY PELOSI REACTS TO FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RESORT, SAYS AUTHORITIES HAD ‘JUSTIFICATION’

In response to a question about whether he thinks the FBI investigation could be onto something, and the possibility Trump did break laws, Scott said the facts are currently unclear. 

"I think anyone who suggess that they have any clue what's actually happening is heading in the wrong direction," he said. "What we know is this is an unprecedented move against a former president."

Former President Donald Trump's Florida home was raided by the FBI Monday in connection with a probe about materials Trump took with him from his time as president. 

Former President Donald Trump's Florida home was raided by the FBI Monday in connection with a probe about materials Trump took with him from his time as president.  (Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA ‘UNDER SIEGE’ BY FBI AGENTS

Trump announced on Monday that his palatial Florida residence had been raided. Sources told Fox News Digital the search was in connection with materials that Trump took with him from his time as president. Sources also said the National Archives and Records Administration referred the case to the Justice Department, which recovered  around 15 boxes of classified materials from the home. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agenda Monday. Supporters of the former president gathered outside of it on Monday night.  

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by FBI agenda Monday. Supporters of the former president gathered outside of it on Monday night.   (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

A source familiar with the issue told Fox News that the raid occurred early Monday morning. The source said agents brought a "safe cracker" and cracked a "relatively new" safe in Mar-a-Lago. The source told Fox News there was "nothing in it."

Many other Republicans expressed outrage about the raid on Trump's home. Some Trump supporters also gathered outside of his home Monday night to protest. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Stephanie Pagones and David Spunt contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

