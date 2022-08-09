Trump FBI raid: Tim Scott says search 'raises serious concerns' about alleged bias

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott Tuesday told Fox News Digital that the FBI's Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home reinforces concerns he has about the agency becoming too political.

The FBI raid is "shocking, stunning unprecedented without any question. It raises serious concerns from my perspective," Scott said.

"Just last week in the Judiciary Committee there was a hearing over the FBI becoming too political," Scott added. "Our country needs a simple, clear message from the FBI: We have no interest in politics whatsoever. And it seems like we're getting the exact opposite message."

The comments from Scott, R-S.C., come on the same day he's releasing his new book, titled, "America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity." Scott said the book "reinforces the importance of one united America," no matter race or party.

NANCY PELOSI REACTS TO FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RESORT, SAYS AUTHORITIES HAD ‘JUSTIFICATION’

In response to a question about whether he thinks the FBI investigation could be onto something, and the possibility Trump did break laws, Scott said the facts are currently unclear.

"I think anyone who suggess that they have any clue what's actually happening is heading in the wrong direction," he said. "What we know is this is an unprecedented move against a former president."

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA ‘UNDER SIEGE’ BY FBI AGENTS

Trump announced on Monday that his palatial Florida residence had been raided. Sources told Fox News Digital the search was in connection with materials that Trump took with him from his time as president. Sources also said the National Archives and Records Administration referred the case to the Justice Department, which recovered around 15 boxes of classified materials from the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A source familiar with the issue told Fox News that the raid occurred early Monday morning. The source said agents brought a "safe cracker" and cracked a "relatively new" safe in Mar-a-Lago. The source told Fox News there was "nothing in it."

Many other Republicans expressed outrage about the raid on Trump's home. Some Trump supporters also gathered outside of his home Monday night to protest.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Stephanie Pagones and David Spunt contributed to this report.