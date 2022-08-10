Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump.

MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But, until we see the warrant or the affidavit attached to the warrant, which will give us all the information, but, also, if we could even see the inventory list that would be indicative of exactly what they were looking for. So I really look forward to that, and I would like to see more of that stuff before I make, you know, any disparaging remarks. I have been in this situation so many times.

I have executed more warrants than I can even count, and I have been in those situations, not at this level, and so my – you know, I think when you are dealing at this level, it’s a whole 'nother ballgame. I agree, or I believe firmly in being fair to everyone. But, in this particular situation, this is arguably going to be the most scrutinized warrant in the history of the United States. And I would have liked to really seen some more information come out of both the FBI and DOJ on this one.

