Democrats desperate to stay on message after recent wins, avoid talking about FBI's Trump raid

Democrats are desperate to stay on message, touting week of wins on Twitter while mostly staying quiet about the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump's Florida residence was raided Monday after a warrant was obtained by the FBI, purportedly to search for confidential government documents the former president is accused of holding onto after leaving office.

The raid comes after a week of wins for the Democratic Party, from abortion rights being protected in Kansas, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passage in the Senate and the CHIPS and Science Act being signed into law.

President Biden has not made any statements regarding the raid, but he took the time to praise the Inflation Reduction Act, the Democrats bill, which is set to be voted on by the House of Representatives later this week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who are both running for re-election this fall, used their platforms Tuesday to announce Biden signing the chips and science bill into law.

Sen. Cortez Masto, D-Nev, praised the new Democratic legislation: "The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant action that the Senate has ever taken to tackle the climate crisis."

Clyburn responded to the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) report claiming Americans in almost every income category would see their taxes raised as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., also was among the Democrats who applauded Tuesday's bill signing, while the GOP used their voices on Twitter to blast the FBI raid.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., made several posts regarding the incident in his state.

"The FBI raid was unprecedented for America, but familiar to those in Florida who fled nations where political opposition was criminalized If voters put us back in the majority we better have the guts to subpoena the records & make those who authorized this testify under oath," Rubio said.

Following the raid, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said that Attorney General Merrick "Garland must resign or be impeached. The search warrant must be published. Christoper Wray must be removed. And the FBI reformed top to bottom."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called out Garland and warned of congressional hearings, telling him to "preserve your documents and clear your calendar."

Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined Republicans in demanding answers on the raid, saying the "DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives, or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations."

Eric Trump told Fox News Tuesday that the raid was an attempt to prevent Trump from running for president in 2024, and said he hopes his father "goes out and beats" them again, teasing a possible presidential run. Trump, who was in New York at the time of the raid, has not released a statement since his initial announcement of the incident.