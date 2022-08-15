Former AG Whitaker calls for transparency from DOJ to 'lower the temperature' following Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker called for transparency from the Department of Justice after former President Trump told Fox News Digital the "temperature must be brought down" following the raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Whitaker said on "The Faulkner Focus" Monday that there are many questions that still need to be answered about the FBI's "unprecedented" action.

DOJ ASKS COURT TO UNSEAL MAR-A-LAGO RAID WARRANT; AG MERRICK GARLAND PERSONALLY SIGNED OFF ON TRUMP SEARCH

MATT WHITAKER: The president is absolutely right. We need to lower the temperature across our country. Obviously, political violence is never appropriate. But I want to remind everyone that really the FBI's extraordinary action here – unprecedented, never happened before in American history – is really what raised the temperature in the first place. And I think many people, including myself, need to talk about how we need to lower the temperature. But I think transparency is what's going to lower the temperature. We need to understand how is the FBI going to process and how is the Department of Justice legally going to analyze things that could be attorney client privilege, things that could have maybe been declassified? And ultimately, what were the mitigating steps so that when they executed a search warrant, that that was the least intrusive means that they had available to them? There's more questions today probably than there has been in the last week.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: