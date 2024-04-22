Antisemitism on campus surges as agitators take over

Columbia University student no longer feels 'physically safe' on campus after protests

Columbia University student Andrew Parker Stein told ‘Fox & Friends’ on Monday that "I no longer feel physically safe on my campus” due to anti-Israel demonstrations there.

Stein, speaking on the first day of Passover, said he and Jewish students came to the campus Saturday night to “sing songs of peace” to what has been described as a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

But on the way out, “a pro-Hamas mob started chasing us, calling us – in the middle of campus – calling us inbred, that we have no culture” and stole an Israeli flag from a student, he said.

“They tried to light his flag on fire,” he said. “After that, on the way out, we were talking to public safety – they started following us on the way out – and public safety just shrugged their shoulders,” Stein added. “They are the ones who are responsible in protecting us."

Fellow student Elisha Baker added that “we know that these are anti-Semites using anti-Semitic rhetoric” and “now we see what happens when you don’t shut down anti-Semitic rhetoric and you allow these people to feel entitled.”