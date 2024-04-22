Antisemitism on campus surges as agitators take over
Police are removing anti-Israel protesters from Yale’s campus early Monday after a week of demonstrations calling for the university to divest from military weapon manufacturers. Students at Columbia University also were told all classes will be held virtually on Monday as anti-Israel protesters have taken over the campus.
Columbia University student Andrew Parker Stein told ‘Fox & Friends’ on Monday that "I no longer feel physically safe on my campus” due to anti-Israel demonstrations there.
Stein, speaking on the first day of Passover, said he and Jewish students came to the campus Saturday night to “sing songs of peace” to what has been described as a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”
But on the way out, “a pro-Hamas mob started chasing us, calling us – in the middle of campus – calling us inbred, that we have no culture” and stole an Israeli flag from a student, he said.
“They tried to light his flag on fire,” he said. “After that, on the way out, we were talking to public safety – they started following us on the way out – and public safety just shrugged their shoulders,” Stein added. “They are the ones who are responsible in protecting us."
Fellow student Elisha Baker added that “we know that these are anti-Semites using anti-Semitic rhetoric” and “now we see what happens when you don’t shut down anti-Semitic rhetoric and you allow these people to feel entitled.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday warned that the New York City Police Department "cannot have a presence" at Columbia University’s campus "unless specifically requested by senior university officials," decrying "professional agitators" and "antisemitism being spewed" at the Ivy League School.
"I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus," Adams said, citing the example of a young woman holding a sign with an arrow pointing to Jewish students stating "Al-Qasam’s Next Targets."
The Al-Qassam Brigade is the military wing of Hamas.
The mayor noted another instance where a woman is literally yelling "We are Hamas," and another where groups of students are chanting "We don’t want no Zionists here."
"I condemn this hate speech in the strongest of terms. Supporting a terrorist organization that aims to kill Jews is sickening and despicable. As I have repeatedly said, hate has no place in our city, and I have instructed the NYPD to investigate any violation of law that is reported. Rest assured, the NYPD will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found to be breaking the law," Adams continued. "We will not be a city of lawlessness, and those professional agitators seeking to seize the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to sow chaos and division in our city will not succeed."
Police began removing anti-Israel protesters from an encampment on Yale’s campus early Monday after a week of protests calling for the university to divest from military weapon manufacturers.
Between 40 and 45 protesters were arrested as police looked through tents set up in the encampment near Beinecke Plaza, Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell told the Yale Daily News reported. Beinecke Plaza is where more than 250 agitators had gathered Sunday night.
Protest organizers told the paper that at least some of those arrested are students.
Campbell told the Yale Daily News that the arrested protesters would be charged with trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, and would be released once they are processed.
Students at Columbia University were told in an overnight statement that all classes will be held virtually on Monday as anti-Israel protesters have taken over the campus, its president announced.
Columbia University President Dr. Nemat "Minouche" Shafik said in a statement posted in the early hours Monday morning, that she was "deeply saddened" by certain actions of agitators, who have formed an "encampment" on the campus and have riled students and faculty with anti-Jewish slogans and chants.
"I am deeply saddened by what is happening on our campus," Shafik wrote. "Our bonds as a community have been severely tested in ways that will take a great deal of time and effort to reaffirm. Students across an array of communities have conveyed fears for their safety and we have announced additional actions we are taking to address security concerns. The decibel of our disagreements has only increased in recent days. These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas."
"We need a reset," she added. "To deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday. Faculty and staff who can work remotely should do so; essential personnel should report to work according to university policy. Our preference is that students who do not live on campus will not come to campus.
