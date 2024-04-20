Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman hammers 'a--hole' anti-Israel protesters, slams own party for response to Iranian attack: 'Crazy'

'It is not appropriate or legal or helpful to advance your argument,' Fetterman said of some protests

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published | Updated
Sen. Fetterman revived criticism of extreme protests in favor of Palestine and reaffirmed his staunch support for U.S. ally Israel in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reiterated his criticisms of activists calling for cease-fire in Gaza, and slammed fellow Democrats for their "crazy" response to the attacks Iran has launched against Israel, in an interview with Fox Digital.

"It is not appropriate or legal or helpful to advance your argument if you show up in a Starbucks with a bullhorn and start yelling at people," he told Fox News Digital in a Friday interview. 

He also claimed such protests don't "make you noble."

"It just makes you an a--hole," Fetterman said. 

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman reiterated criticisms of anti-Israel protesters disrupting travel and business. (Getty Images)

Since the onset of the war between Israel and terrorist group Hamas, anti-Israel demonstrations have erupted across the U.S. The protesters have gone to extreme lengths at times to telegraph their displeasure with U.S. policy in regard to Israel. Some have trespassed in government buildings, blocked high-traffic bridges and entered private businesses with bullhorns, chanting at employees. 

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate along NYPD police lines outside of Columbia University’s campus

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate along NYPD police lines outside of Columbia University’s campus in New York City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Multiple students were arrested as officers cleared an encampment on the campus’ lawn. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Fetterman clarified that he is supportive of the right to protest and hold different opinions. 

"It's very American to protest and to do that in the appropriate way," he said. "I absolutely support that."

What he takes issue with, he said, is when those demonstrations "disrupt lives."

He noted the serious implications of protesters who block traffic with their bodies on high-volume bridges and roads, explaining, "There could be people that [are in] an emergency, or they're going to be late for work – that they could lose their job, or they have to pick up their kids or drop kids off."

Protestors block Manhattan Bridge

Anti-Israel protesters demanding a Gaza cease-fire block the Manhattan Bridge in both directions in New York City on Nov. 26, 2023. (Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

While he opposes such forms of protest, he didn't signal interest in legislation to address them, telling Fox News Digital, it's "not really my priority."

"My priority is to talk about hostages," he said, referring to those still in Hamas' custody in Gaza. 

The Pennsylvania senator has emerged as one of the most vocally supportive Democrats of Israel, which he reiterated in the interview, emphasizing, "We can't ever forget Hamas started this, and they have chosen to do the most terrible, awful, unspeakable things."

And until the hostages, including the Americans still held in Gaza, are released, Fetterman doesn't believe the Palestinian cause for statehood can go anywhere.

"They have the power to decide, today – send everyone home and surrender, and all the trauma, the death, and everything in Gaza can end. And you can get back on the path of peace and a two-state solution," he said.

Israel launches strike on Iran

Israel retaliated against Iran following a drone attack on the country. (IRGC)

Many in the Democratic Party were not supportive of Israel's decision to retaliate against Iran, which attacked the country directly last weekend. They feared any counterattacks could stoke a regional war that has the potential to draw in the U.S. But Fetterman said, "I am not going to be in a position to tell Israel what it should do. That's their choice." 

"I certainly hope none of this escalates and turns into [a] more widespread" conflict, he added. 

He was critical of fellow Democrats who did not immediately condemn Iran for directly attacking Israel. "I was appalled that there were members of our party – Democrats that can't even condemn Iran," Fetterman remarked. "That's crazy."

Prompted on growing division within the Democratic Party over support for Israel, he said he can't speak for other members. However, he reaffirmed his position as "a very confirmed and consistent voice in standing with Israel throughout all of this."

