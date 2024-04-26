NY congressional reps introduce law forcing colleges to address antisemitism or face losing federal funds

Two congressional lawmakers from different sides of the aisle, both of whom represent New York, are introducing legislation in response to antisemitic protests that have created a hostile environment for Jewish students at Columbia University, putting their safety and well-being at risk.

Reps. Mike Lawler, a Republican, and Ritchie Torres, a Democrat, announced the College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability (COLUMBIA) Act on Friday, which, if passed, would give the U.S. Department of Education the power to impose a third-party antisemitism monitor to colleges receiving federal funding.

"Rising antisemitism on our college campuses is a major concern, and we must act to ensure the safety of students," Lawler said. "If colleges will not step up to protect their students, Congress must act."

Under the proposed law, the Secretary of Education would appoint the monitor and set the terms and conditions of their work, while the college or university selected to be monitored would be responsible for paying the monitorship expenses.

If passed, colleges and universities that fail to comply with the monitorship would face losing federal funding.

The appointed monitor will be responsible for creating and publishing an online quarterly report that evaluates progress on combating antisemitism at the college or university.

The report will also include recommendations for Congress, the Secretary of Education and others as needed.

"My office and I have spoken with countless Jewish students from campuses across America who feel deeply unsafe, purely as a result of their religious and ethnic identity. This is a blatant violation of Title VI, and the federal government cannot allow this to continue unchecked," Torres said. "This past week’s crisis at Columbia is not an isolated incident — it is the straw that has broken the camel’s back — and I am prepared to do something about it. That’s why I am introducing the COLUMBIA Act today, and I urge all of my colleagues in the House, from both parties, to join me in this crucial action."

Students at Columbia and its sister school, Barnard College, have been camped out on campus while holding demonstrations in protest of Columbia's investments in companies with ties to Israel.

The protests are part of a wider progressive backlash against Israel's response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attacks against the Jewish state.

The protest at Columbia, and similar ones cropping up at colleges around the country, are now facing bipartisan backlash and accusations of having waded into antisemitic territory.

Videos popping up on social media show activists cheering on the deaths of Israeli soldiers and showing support for Hamas at Columbia University. Jewish students have also reported feeling unsafe on campus and shared stories of being verbally and physically assaulted.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.