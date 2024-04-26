Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Columbia gives 7-word update on negotiations as university crosses deadline to clear anti-Israel protest

In the update, Columbia said it would not invite the NYPD to the campus to clear the protest

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
close
Columbia University officials continue negotiating with student protesters Video

Columbia University officials continue negotiating with student protesters

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton shares details from ongoing anti-Israel protests at Columbia University on 'America Reports.'

Columbia University officials continue to negotiate with anti-Israel demonstrators who have set up an encampment in the heart of campus despite crossing a deadline for the protesters to do so. The university gave an update on the "ongoing discussions" late Thursday evening.

On Tuesday, the university notified the agitators of a midnight deadline to reach an agreement to clear out of the encampment, pack up their tents and go home. Hours later, the university said it would give the students an additional 48 hours for negotiations. That deadline, too, came and went, but the university said there had been "progress" in the talks.

"We have our demands; they have theirs," Columbia said in an update which was posted just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

In the update, the university said it would not invite the NYPD to the campus to clear the protest.

NYPD RESPONDS TO AOC, SAYS OFFICERS 'HAVE TO TEACH' ANTI-ISRAEL MOBS THE 'CONSEQUENCES OF THEIR ACTIONS'

Pro-Palestinian supporters rally outside Columbia University

In response to recent campus unrest and anxieties regarding Jewish student safety, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning for Monday. She further urged faculty and staff to prioritize remote work. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

"The talks have shown progress and are continuing as planned," the university said. "A formal process is underway and continues."

Columbia continued, "For several days, a small group of faculty, administrators, and university senators have been in dialogue with student organizers to discuss the basis for dismantling the encampment, dispersing, and following university policies going forward."

Student sues Columbia University over alleged failures to protect Jewish students Video

The statement comes after more than 100 people were arrested at Columbia University and cited for trespassing. Hundreds of students across the country have held similar protests at their own schools and have subsequently faced similar legal recourse.

COLUMBIA STUDENT DESCRIBES CAMPUS FEAR, ANTI-ISRAEL SIGNS SUPPORTING TERRORISTS WHO 'PUT BABIES IN AN OVEN'

Columbia University protests

School officials are continuing to negotiate with students to clear an anti-Israel encampment at Columbia University in New York. (Getty Images)

Columbia, seen as the epicenter of the current protests at other elite colleges and universities, swelled quickly, and there have been instances of antisemitism and violence.

"I've had a friend who was beaten up," Itai Driefuss, a third-year Columbia undergrad and Israeli military veteran from Tel Aviv, told Fox News Digital. "It's scary. It's violent."

Anti-Israel agitators construct an encampment on Columbia University’s campus

The anti-Israel encampment at Columbia University in New York remains despite university officials calling for its dismantlement. (Peter Gerber)

He said the protesters are praising the militant Al-Quds Brigades, a Palestinian terror group aligned with Hamas. "It's the same people who do bus bombings and rape women and put babies in an oven."

ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS SURGES AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER

Driefuss told Fox News Digital that he and his girlfriend, who is also Jewish, had been followed home. He said he had been told to kill himself, spit on and shouted at.

Columbia student describes tense, scary situation on campus amid anti-Israel protests Video

"I don't think that's any way to have any campus, where you have a big part of your student body just scared for their lives," he said. "It’s loud, and it’s scary, and a lot of Jewish and Israeli people don’t walk around on campus after the sun goes down."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similar protests have been witnessed at USC, Princeton, the University of Michigan, UT-Austin and Yale. Hundreds of anti-Israel agitators have been arrested.

Fox News' CB Cotton and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.