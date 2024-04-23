AOC called out for dishonesty after praising 'peaceful' anti-Israel protests: 'This is insane'

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., labeling anti-Israel protests on college campuses as "peaceful." Hurt said Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden are not being honest about the situation facing Jewish students at Columbia, Yale and other universities.

IVY LEAGUE ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS' PROTESTS SPIRAL INTO 'ACTUAL TERROR ORGANIZATION,' PROFESSOR WARNS

CHARLIE HURT: There's a real shift there … When I look at these college kids and I try to imagine how do they get into this situation. I think it starts because they have concern for Palestinian children. Well, of course, everybody has concern for Palestinian children. Anybody who has concern for Palestinian children wants to destroy Hamas, because Hamas is the number one problem that Palestinian children have. They're a terrorist organization. … The problem with these students is they don't go and read a book. They don't learn anything about history. They don't know anything. So they get led along by liars like AOC and President Biden and their moral equivalence. It's not even moral equivalency. It's moral ambivalence or sort of a disregard for any sort of morality. And you wind up with these kids supporting a terrorist, openly supporting terrorist organizations, [saying] ‘go back to Poland, burn Tel Aviv to the ground, and Hamas, we love your rockets.’ This is insane. … The idea that both political leaders and college campus leaders don't react with absolute ferocity to put this down. I think this shows the incredible spot we are in, both politically and academically, in America today.

Students at Columbia University learned virtually Monday after anti-Israel protesters took over the campus, prompting safety warnings to Jewish students.

"Today also serves as a reminder of the power of organizing, of what we can accomplish [when] young people, climate advocates, labor organizers and working people of all backgrounds come together to demand the future. We all deserve. It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping the country today," Ocasio-Cortez said at an Earth Day event Monday with President Biden.

"Of all days as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful student-led protests on campuses like Columbia, Yale, Berkeley and many others."

Two Jewish Columbia students told Fox News Monday morning that they had been chased off the campus as protesters shouted antisemitic phrases, including "go back to Poland."

"An angry mob of students chased us off-campus screaming, 'We don't want no Zionists here. Get out of here. F Israel,' and a bunch of other [things]."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.