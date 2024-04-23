Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Minnesota police clear out anti-Israel protest in the heart of Ilhan Omar's congressional district

Nine anti-Israel protesters arrested at University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Columbia student details 'rabid' anti-Israel protests: 'Chaos, disorder' Video

Columbia student details 'rabid' anti-Israel protests: 'Chaos, disorder'

Columbia University student David Pomerantz shares his firsthand experience on campus as anti-Israel protests raise concerns. 

Police at the University of Minnesota cleared out an anti-Israel protest encampment from its Twin Cities campus, which is located in progressive "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar’s district, and arrested nine demonstrators early Tuesday.

The university’s Department of Public Safety received reports that a group had set up an encampment with tents on the north end of the Northrop Mall, a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Officers warned the protesters around 6 a.m. that those present were in violation of university policy and state trespassing law as tents are not allowed on campus without a permit, the spokesperson said, adding that "no encampments, tents, fires, or other types of encampment living arrangements have ever been permitted on any university properties or in buildings."

"The group was asked to disperse by 7 a.m. and told they would be arrested if they chose to stay past that time," the university spokesperson said. "Some of those present chose to disperse and continue peacefully protesting, but nine chose to remain and were arrested without incident."

LIVE UPDATES: ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS SURGES AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER

police walking around encampment

Police at the University of Minnesotas Twin Cities campus dispersed an encampment of anti-Israel protesters on Tuesday morning. Nine protesters who refused to leave were arrested. (FOX9 Minneapolis KMSP)

Those arrested were taken on trespassing charges to the Hennepin County jail, where more than a dozen demonstrations gathered to protest the arrests, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Meanwhile, the university’s statement said that it supports the rights of its community "to speak and demonstrate peacefully" as similar protests occur around the country.

Yale student says campus has been 'taken hostage' by anti-Israel protesters Video

"In light of protests around the country and this morning’s activity on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus, it’s important to note that the U of M supports and respects free speech through lawful protest," the statement said.

NYU STUDENTS PLANNING WALKOUT FOLLOWING VIOLENT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Other encampments have taken over campuses at Columbia University and New York University in New York City and Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. These protests have led some universities to cancel some in-person classes and have also led to arrests. 

Isra Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was among one of more than 100 demonstrators who were arrested during a protest at Columbia University last week. Omar praised her daughter in a post on social media following her arrest.

photo of Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wrote in a social media post that she was proud of her daughter following her arrest during a protest at Columbia University on Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

The 21-year-old Hirsi had said that she had been suspended from Barnard College in New York City earlier that day for "standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide."

Isra Hirsi departs 1 Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan

Isra Hirsi departs 1 Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, was arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University earlier in the day. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Omar's office about the campus protest in her district but didn’t immediately hear back.

More from Politics