Texas

Texas congressman's office vandalized with red liquid spelling 'Free Gaza'

Rep. John Carter posted, 'Unhinged anti-Israel activists vandalized my Georgetown office'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Rep. John Carter, R-Texas said "unhinged anti-Israel activists" vandalized his Georgetown office, posting pictures of the display on social media just days after he voted in favor of providing $26 billion in aid to Israel.

On Monday morning, Carter posted an image of the door to his Georgetown, Texas office, splattered with red liquid that spelled out, "Free Gaza."

"Unhinged anti-Israel activists vandalized my Georgetown office," he posted. "Let me make 2 things clear, my support of Israel is unwavering & your intimidation won’t work. Secondly, the parties responsible will be found & will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

FOX 7 in Austin reported that officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Carter’s office at about 8:45 a.m. after reports of a possible burglary.

Police told the station it is investigating the vandalism as criminal mischief, which in Texas is a misdemeanor if the loss is between $750 and $2,500.

Police told the station a representative from Carter’s office estimated the cost to clean up the damage to be around $2,000.

Carter’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Rep. John Carter looks to the side during Steering Committee meeting

Rep. John Carter (R-TX) is 81 years old. He has served in the House since 2003.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Carter joined 365 other members of the House of Representatives in voting in favor of the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, sending the bill to the Senate for further approval.

Under the bill, the U.S. would provide $26.38 billion in aid to Israel along with several other provisions.

The bill comes at a time when anti-Israel agitators continue to protest at major cities and universities across the country, including Columbia University in New York City.

