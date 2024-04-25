CNN reporter cuts USC anti-Israel protest report early as he is surrounded by hecklers: Getting ‘nasty’

A CNN reporter cut his live report short on Wednesday after he was surrounded by anti-Israel protesters at the University of Southern California (USC).

During a trip to Los Angeles, CNN National Correspondent Nick Watt admitted the atmosphere was getting "unpleasant" and said people in the crowd were attempting to "intimidate" his news crew.

Watt tried to continue his report as one protester filmed him and interrupted the shot.

"Show your face," Watt said to the individual wearing a face covering. "Show your face. Show your face. Why are you scared to show your face?"

Watt then resumed his report and said the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was invited onto campus by USC as the temperature of the protests rose. The police told the demonstrators they had 10 minutes to disperse. Some chose not to and began linking arms. They were soon arrested.

The CNN reporter appeared flustered as protesters in the background began shouting and one person tried to wave a Palestinian flag in front of the camera.

"Anyway, I think we should probably go because it's getting a little nasty here," Watt said. "More than 50 people arrested. You know, back to you guys, we need to go."

The camera then returned to the studio, where CNN anchor Laura Coates said she could hear the commotion and urged Watt to stay safe.

USC announced its campus will remain closed "until further notice" following the large anti-Israel protest on Wednesday.

After hours of clashing with campus police and the LAPD, the protest ended with 93 people arrested for trespassing.

In a letter to the campus community Wednesday afternoon, USC Provost Andrew Guzman said while the university supports freedom of expression for students, there are guidelines that must be followed in order for a demonstration to take place.

"[Protester] actions have escalated to include acts of vandalism, defacing campus buildings and structures, as well as physical confrontation that threatens the safety of our officers and campus community," Guzman wrote.

He said the decision to close the gates to campus to unauthorized visitors "until further notice" was made in an effort to "restrict growth of the protest and keep the rest of the campus calm." The closure does not affect students, staff or others with proper USC identification.

Guzman wrapped up the letter by reminding students that USC "reject[s] speech that is hateful and that causes harm to others."

USC did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

