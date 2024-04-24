Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION

Anti-Israel agitators at Columbia issue defiant ultimatum, end ‘negotiations’ with school

Columbia University extends deadline for demonstrators to leave encampment on West Lawn

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Columbia professor barred from campus after holding pro-Jewish rally Video

Columbia professor barred from campus after holding pro-Jewish rally

Columbia University professor Shai Davidai joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss antisemitism on the Ivy League institution's campus after he was barred from the campus after hosting a pro-Jewish rally.

An anti-Israel student group behind a fiery protest on the campus of Columbia University in New York City says it walked away from talks with school leaders until administrators pledge not to have them arrested or forcefully removed from their encampment on the Ivy League institution's West Lawn.

"Since good faith negotiations are impossible if one side threatens to use force to extract concessions, the student negotiating team has left the table and refuses to return until there is a written commitment that the administration will not be unleashing the NYPD or National Guard on its students," the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), an anti-Israel organization, announced in a statement around 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

The SJP and aligned groups also accused Israel of beginning a "genocidal assault" in Gaza, referring to its military response to a deadly Hamas terrorist invasion on Oct. 7, 2023 that killed more than 1,200 Israelis and saw more than 200 kidnapped and held hostage.

ANTI-ISRAEL MOB STAGES ‘SEDER ON THE STREET’ NEAR SCHUMER'S HOME IN NYC

Pro-Palestinian Protests Continue At Columbia University In New York City

Pro-Palestinian supporters rally outside Columbia University on April 23, 2024 in New York City. In response to recent campus unrest and anxieties regarding Jewish student safety, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning for Monday. She further urged faculty and staff to prioritize remote work. (Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Critics of the protest group, including Jewish students and faculty, counter that the demonstrations are disrupting learning and creating an unsafe, antisemitic environment at the $65,000-a-year university.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft even publicly condemned school leaders in a statement from his philanthropic organization announcing he would be withdrawing support for his alma mater over the ongoing atmosphere.

A pro-Palestine encampment is constructed on Columbia University’s campus in New York City

Anti-Israel agitators construct an encampment on Columbia University’s campus in New York City on Monday, April 22, 2024.  The university announced that all classes would be held virtually today in response to the ongoing demonstrations on campus. (Peter Gerber)

The SJP’s refusal to break camp comes after police cleared out tent cities set up by like-minded agitators at other major universities, including NYU on the other side of town and Yale in Connecticut.

After NYU leaders asked for the NYPD to remove a group that had set up tents outside the university’s Stern School of Business Monday, crews arrived to build a temporary plywood wall around the perimeter — with steel doors and with police standing guard.

A barrier is constructed outside of New York University’s Stern School of Business

A barrier is constructed outside of New York University’s Stern School of Business in New York City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The wall comes one day after over 100 individuals were arrested at a protest outside of the building. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

About 150 protesters moved a block away to Washington Square Park, where they chanted antisemitic and anti-police slogans for hours.

Earlier in the day, Yale University police kicked a similar group out of the school’s Beinecke Plaza.

Demonstrators instead were given permission to gather in a public intersection, where some were seen pounding on Tommy Bahama beach chairs as many others sat with laptops until the group voluntarily dispersed in time to clear the path for rush hour commuters.

Anti-Israel agitators block roadways outside of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut

Protesters block an intersection just outside of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut on Monday, April 22, 2024. The protests are continuing after a week of demonstrations calling on the university to divest from military weapons manufacturers. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital )

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESPONDS AFTER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS HE'S PULLING SUPPORT OVER ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

Neither group alleged police had used excessive force after the clearings, even as the NYU protesters were accused of hurling objects at police.

Columbia leaders had been resistant to the idea of allowing cops on campus, however, and instead reverted to COVID-era remote learning as Jewish students voiced concerns for their safety.

As Columbia administrators and representatives for the radical students failed to come to terms on campus, another group of demonstrators gathered near the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer in Brooklyn.

WATCH: Anti-Israel mob rallies outside Sen. Schumer's NYC home

Anti-Israel mob swarms outside Sen. Schumer's NYC home Video

The New York Democrat, who is Jewish, is also the Senate majority leader. Agitators there condemned his support for Israel and demand he call for an end to the U.S. providing weapons to Israel for its ongoing battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

COLUMBIA PROTESTS ARE ‘WRITING ON THE WALL’ ABOUT ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUSES, STUDENT ORGANIZATION FOUNDER SAYS

Officer arresting male protester

NYPD officers arrest anti-Israel protestors as they block the roadways outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home in New York City on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The NYPD arrested dozens of those protesters after they sat in the middle of a major intersection and refused to move. Onlookers who obeyed police commands to let cars pass cheered as their compatriots were led out in groups of two to four at a time with their wrists zip-tied behind their backs. The arrestees were later placed on jail buses.

Police did not immediately provide a summary of the number arrests and charges.

Police in tactical gear had also staged near the Columbia campus Wednesday morning —  but they did not remove any agitators after the school announced it would extend the deadline for them to leave by another 48 hours.

Despite the SJP’s fiery announcement, the school said negotiations had involved a "constructive dialogue."

In a statement posted to its website, the university said the demonstrators had agreed to downsize their encampment on school grounds, remove non-student agitators and to police themselves against "discriminatory or harassing language." 