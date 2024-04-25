Chris Hayes deletes 'glib' post about National Guard shooting Columbia students amid anti-Israel protests

As anti-Israel demonstrators continue to protest on campuses across the country, MSNBC host Chris Hayes sent out a social media post mocking calls for the National Guard to restore order at schools.

"I deleted a tweet because it was angrily glib, but the earnest point is that sending armed national guard troops to break up peaceful student protests is a terrible and dangerous idea," Hayes wrote Wednesday.

"I'm sure the National Guard shooting a few college kids will settle things down and shut everyone up," Hayes wrote on X, according to a purported screenshot of the since-deleted post.

Hayes, who has called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, has made other posts in reference to the arrest of protesters at universities.

"As a sheer tactical matter, mass arrests of the protesters seems to be having the opposite of its intended effect," he wrote Wednesday.

Hayes has also shared posts about the lack of "credible reporting" about "antisemitic incidents" at a protest at UT Austin.

A debate over how to stop the massive demonstrations at Columbia and other elite universities continues despite multiple visits from members of Congress.

Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Wednesday that the National Guard should be called in to quell the Gaza cease-fire protests at Columbia University if they don't peter out themselves.

Johnson and several House Republicans visited the New York City Ivy League school on Wednesday as tensions there escalate over demonstrations that have had several Jewish students speak out publicly about fear for their safety. Columbia University students and those attending its sister school, Barnard College, have set up a tent city on campus in protest of Columbia's investments in companies linked to Israel .

Tensions over the issue almost reached a boiling point several times during Johnson's speech as pro-cease-fire student activists repeatedly heckled and tried to interrupt the Louisiana Republican with coordinated chants which included "We can't hear you" and "Mike, you s---."

The White House has largely remained silent over whether President Biden intends to deploy the National Guard to break up anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

