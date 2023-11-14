George Washington University suspends SJP chapter after group projected 'Glory to our martyrs' onto building

George Washington University suspended its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter after the group projected "Glory to Our Martyrs" on the side of a campus building.

The university's SJP chapter projected a series of pro-Palestinian phrases onto the school's Gelman Library on Oct. 24, including "GW the Blood of Palestine is on your Hands" and "Your Tuition is Funding Genocide in Gaza."

In a statement at the time, George Washington University said the messages were "unauthorized" and violated university policy, adding "leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed."

The university shared a statement with Fox News Digital, which effectively suspends SJP for three months.

"After an investigation, the university determined that SJP’s actions violated university policies, including the Gelman Building Use Guidelines and the university’s policy against non-compliance, as SJP initially refused to comply with university officials’ directives to end the projections," reads the statement. "As a result, effective immediately, the university has prohibited SJP from participating in activities on campus.

"SJP cannot sponsor or organize on-campus activities on university property or use university facilities, including indoor and outdoor spaces available for reservation through the university; this prohibition is in effect for the next 90 days. Also effective immediately, SJP is prohibited from posting communications on university property through May 20, 2024," the university added. "After 90 days, there will be continued restrictions around SJP’s use of university facilities and hosted activities through the end of the academic year."

The decision by George Washington University was made after an investigation "determined that SJP’s actions violated university policies, including the Gelman Building Use Guidelines and the university’s policy against non-compliance, as SJP initially refused to comply with university officials’ directives to end the projections."

In a statement to the university's student newspaper, the GW Hatchet, a representative for the SJP chapter said the group is disappointed but not surprised by the decision, stating the school has "unwavering support" towards Zionist students.

"We see this very clearly as being a political response to a growing wave of backlash and repression towards Palestinian organizing, but specifically the Palestinian student movement that’s been happening the past few weeks," the SJP representative said. "GW is continuously proving, as they have proven time and time again for many, many years, that they will always align with the Zionist lobby and against the right to free speech and the right to assembly of their own students."