Ex-MLB star running for Senate goes to bat for plan to cut federal cash for schools allowing unrest

Former MLB star and U.S. Senate candidate Steve Garvey said if he's elected to Congress he'd push for Ivy League colleges and universities to appear before Congress to testify about their failure to protect their Jewish students.

"At this time, next year, as a sitting U.S. senator, I would call to have committees that will talk to these presidents and leadership and ask why they haven't protected their students," the California Republican told Fox News Digital in an interview. "And if they can't protect them, let's talk about affecting them with federal funds and start to take back the federal funds.

"If you're not going to protect these Americans that are on your campus, then you're going to have to make a decision on what's important to you."

Garvey said the demonstrators on college campuses should be arrested and prosecuted "to the full extent of the law," adding the protests are "terrorism under the guise of free speech."

MLB GREAT STEVE GARVEY SWINGS FOR THE SENATE, ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN TO HELP TURN AROUND CALIFORNIA

On Thursday, the University of South California called off its graduation ceremony for 2024 graduates as anti-Israel agitators descended upon campus, where 93 arrests were made. The college campus is among several universities in the U.S. experiencing unrest, as demonstrators chant "death to America," "We are Hamas" and advocate for divestment from Israel.

Earlier this month, USC faced intense backlash for barring its valedictorian, Muslim biomedical engineering student Asna Tabassum, from speaking at the commencement ceremony over safety concerns after her critics accused her of promoting anti-Israel rhetoric on social media.

"What's happening on campuses is against the law," Garvey said. "There's an attack physically, mentally and spiritually on these Jewish students. We need to stand up now more than ever."

Garvey also said university presidents should "take back their campuses" and "form a protective environment for these students that are being attacked."

MLB GREAT STEVE GARVEY OFFERS SUPPORT TO ISRAELIS AFTER HAMAS ATTACKS: 'OUR HEART BREAKS FOR YOU'

Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres during his professional baseball career, is facing off against Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff to fill the late Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. The two advanced to the November general election in this year's primary.

His comments come as the Israel-Hamas war has dragged on for more than six nonths. Nearly 1,300 Israelis were killed Oct. 7, and thousands of civilian deaths have been recorded in the region since the terrorist attack.

EX-MLB STAR IN STATISTICAL TIE WITH SCHIFF IN CALIFORNIA SENATE RACE, SAYS VOTERS ARE 'MAD' AT DEMOCRATS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yale, MIT, UC Berkeley, the University of Southern California, Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, Northwestern University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Michigan, the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia are some of the campuses where major demonstrations broke out this week.