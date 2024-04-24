Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Anti-Israel campus protests are spreading: California, Texas brace after activists overrun Columbia, Yale

UT-Austin, UCLA and Johns Hopkins among the newest protest grounds after sparks from Ivy League schools

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
After anti-Israel protests formed at Columbia University, UC Berkeley and Yale, additional activist groups have become inspired to lead their own resistance movements, forcing schools in California, Texas and Maryland to brace for potential mayhem, Fox News has learned.

Activist groups at the University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Texas at Austin, and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, have all announced on social media that they will hold anti-Israel protests on Wednesday, April 24.

Pro-Palestinian factions at all three universities have posted on social media indicating that they intend to hold "resistance" movements, including a post from the Hopkins Justice Collective which calls members to "stand in support of our brothers and sisters in Gaza, as well as the students on many college campuses across the country fighting for divestment from the settler colony of Israel."

"Bring your signs, bring your posters, and — most importantly — bring your energy," the post continues.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY MOVES TO HYBRID LEARNING ON MAIN CAMPUS AMID ANTISEMITIC PROTESTS

Anti-Israel agitators construct an encampment on Columbia University’s campus

Anti-Israel agitators construct an encampment on Columbia University’s campus in New York City on Monday, April 22, 2024. The university announced that all classes would be held virtually today in response to the ongoing demonstrations on campus. (Peter Gerber)

The newly anticipated anti-Israel protests come as activists have seen massive turnouts with hundreds of students at Columbia University in New York City and Yale in New Haven, Connecticut. Similar protests have risen at other universities in recent days.

The University of Maryland - College Park, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have all experienced similar protests in recent days targeted at Israel and its war with the terror group Hamas in Gaza.

Many of the protesters are calling for an end to the fighting in the region, which has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian Palestinian deaths.

"Our universities have chosen profit and reputation over the lives of the people of Palestine and our will as students. The supposed power of our administrators is nothing compared to the strength of the united students, staff, and faculty committed to realizing justice and upholding Palestinian liberation on campus," Students for Justice in Palestine, University of California Los Angeles wrote on Instagram.

Anti-Israel agitators block roadways outside of Yale University

Anti-Israel agitators block roadways outside of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

The post continued: "In the footsteps of our comrades at Rutgers-New Brunswick SJP, Tufts SJP, and Columbia SJP, we will take back our university and force our administration to divest for the people of Gaza!"

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS: 5 DRAMATIC MOMENTS FROM A WEEK OF CHAOS

In Austin, Texas, the Palestinian Solidarity Committee is calling for students to walk out of class on April 24, and to "occupy the South Lawn."

"In the footsteps of our comrades at Columbia SJP, Rutgers-New Brunswick, Yale, and countless others across the nation, we will be establishing THE POPULAR UNIVERSITY FOR GAZA and demanding our administration divest from death," the post continues.

The new protests are continuations of anti-Israel protests exhibited across the U.S.

Pro-Palestinian protesters stage a demonstration in front of Sather Gate on the UC Berkeley campus

Anti-Israel protesters stage a demonstration in front of Sather Gate on the UC Berkeley campus on April 22, 2024 in Berkeley, California. Hundreds of protesters joined the demonstration in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a tent encampment during a demonstration in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus

Students called for an academic and financial boycott of Israel and a cease-fire in Gaza on the UC Berkeley campus. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Protesters and agitators in the U.S. have successfully targeted and held protests at all top five U.S. universities, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 Best National University Rankings.

These include Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and Yale — each witnessing active anti-Israel protests in the last few days.

According to these rankings, at least half of the top 50 U.S. universities have had active anti-Israel protests in the past week.

While many of these universities have had anti-Israel protests in waves since the Hamas-led terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, they have seen more recent protests sparked by or after the April 17, 2024, Columbia University protests.