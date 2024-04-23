Democratic Rep. Gottheimer says he would be worried to send children to Columbia after visiting protests

Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., spoke out Tuesday about his experience visiting the anti-Israel student protests at Columbia University.

Those protests have spread to multiple Ivy League and elite campuses across the U.S. and have resulted in hundreds of arrests.

"It has created a place that does not feel safe for all students from all backgrounds and races and religions, and the bottom line is that is completely unacceptable at any college campus," Gottheimer said on CNN's "This Morning."

Gottheimer said he came to Columbia in support of an educational experience that is safe and welcoming for all students.

"No antisemitism, no Islamophobia, no attacks on anybody," he said, endorsing "civil and constructive discourse."

When asked if he would feel safe sending his children to Columbia University after what he witnessed on campus, Gottheimer said he would be concerned about their well-being.

"After what I saw yesterday? I would be very concerned," he said. "And I understand why parents would be very concerned."

"Imagine sending your child off to college and obviously spending a pretty penny for it and they‘re not safe and you're worried if they‘re going to be safe," he said.

"I think that‘s unacceptable," Gottheimer continued, "that they can‘t even feel safe on the campus, and I think that it echoes a huge responsibility now that many of my colleagues are calling for, that these university presidents across the country step up and provide a safe space for all students."

Amid the demonstrations that began last week, Columbia University President Dr. Nemat "Minouche" Shafik said in a statement posted Monday that she was "deeply saddened" by certain actions of agitators, who have formed an "encampment" on the campus and have riled students and faculty with anti-Jewish slogans and chants.

Gottheimer also called for the Department of Education to investigate Columbia University as the protests continue to divide campus.

The Education Department and Columbia University did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Students at Columbia University have been instructed that classes have been made virtual or hybrid amid ongoing safety concerns stemming from the anti-Israel protests.

The new guidelines said all courses on the Morningside main campus have moved to hybrid learning "until the end of each school’s Spring 2024 semester."

"Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations," the school's Provost Angela Olinto wrote in a statement released early Tuesday morning. "It’s vital that teaching and learning continue during this time."

