Jill Stein announces 2024 Green Party bid for president

Stein vows to end the nation’s two-party rule, address climate change and advance a Green New Deal

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Jill Stein, a physician and climate change advocate, announced Thursday her bid to seek the Green Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Stein announced her intention to run on social media and vowed to end the nation’s two-party rule, address the "climate collapse" and advance a Green New Deal. Her campaign’s official launch will kick off on Nov. 21.

"The political system is broken, the two parties of war and Wall Street are bought and paid for," Stein wrote on X.

Jill Stein smiling

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein pictured in 2016 in New York City. Stein has announced a bid to seek the Green party's nomination in 2024. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren't getting us out. Both parties are squandering trillions on the endless war machine, fueling conflict around the world while tens of millions here at home lack food, housing, and healthcare."

"We need real choices on the ballot, because without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy."

Her campaign slogan is, "People. Planet. Peace."

Should she secure the party’s nomination, it will be Stein’s third time running for president, having been unsuccessful in 2012 and 2016.

Stein’s 2016 presidential bid was criticized by some Democrats who argued she siphoned valuable votes away from Hillary Clinton. Stein received 1.07% of the popular vote in 2016 and 0.36% of the popular vote in 2012.

In 2016, she also pursued recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — three states where Former President Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Jill Stein speaking into several microphones

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaking at a news conference on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower, Dec. 5, 2016 in New York City. Stein launched recount efforts in several states. Stein has announced she is running for president in 2024. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Stein’s 2024 bid is centered on advocating for an Economic Bill of Rights and a Green New Deal, a sweeping set of socialistic legislative proposals.

"To reverse surging inequality, we need an Economic Bill of Rights including the right to a living-wage job, housing, food, healthcare, education and more, to guarantee all of us the basic security for a good life."

"We need a Green New Deal with massive investment in green jobs and technologies to revitalize the American economy, improve our lives, protect our planet and safeguard our children’s future."

Jill stein raises her hand speaking

Jill Stein speaking during a 2016 campaign rally in New York City. Stein has announced she is running again in 2024. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stein’s bid also comes as a number of other long-shot candidates have entered the race. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is running as an independent, while Cornel West is also running as an independent, having switched his registration from the Green Party. Progressives Marianne Williamson and Cenk Uygur have also launched long-shot bids.

Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.