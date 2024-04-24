Anti-Israel agitators continue disruptions with escalations at USC, Harvard and Columbia

Multiple U.S. universities were flooded with anti-Israel agitators on Wednesday, with four schools hosting notably chaotic scenes in California, Massachusetts, Texas and New York.

The University of Southern California (USC), Harvard University, the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) and Columbia University in New York City were all backdrops with varying degrees of hostility and unruliness amid fierce campus opposition to the Israeli military's actions in the Middle East.

At USC on Wednesday, mayhem ensued when authorities began cracking down on unlawful activity and arrested protesters. Hundreds of students clashed with USC Department of Public Safety officers as the confrontations escalated.

Some USC protesters were seen falling on the cement sidewalk amid the chaos. A few called for help, while others berated police officers.

At UT Austin on Wednesday, demonstrators flooded the school's South Lawn and attempted to set up several tents before being confronted by police. More than 100 protesters participated in the anti-Israel demonstration.

The Austin Police Department (APD) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told Fox News Digital that more than 20 people were arrested in total. The agitators chanted incendiary statements like "Pigs go home!" and "APD, KKK, IDF / they're all the same."

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the protest activity on X, writing that the offending individuals "belong in jail."

"Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period," he wrote. "Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled."

At Harvard on Wednesday, anti-Israel protesters set up a "Gaza solidarity encampment" at Harvard Yard. It began at around 12:49 p.m., according to the Harvard Crimson.

Astonishing social media video shows protesters swarming the quadrangle and rapidly setting up tents in a frenetic manner. As of Wednesday night, at least 20 tents were still on Harvard's campus but the initial crowd of students had "dispersed," the Crimson reported.

Demonstrators planned to stay the night and solicited water, food, sleeping bag and tent donations through the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee. The weather in Cambridge was cold and rainy at the time.

Columbia University, the hotbed of anti-Israel protests over the past week, was also flooded with protesters on Wednesday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrived on the NYC campus to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and crisis in Gaza. In his speech, Johnson took aim at school administrators for allowing "threats, the fear and the intimidation of the mob rule to overtake American principles like free speech and the free exchange of ideas and the free exercise of religion."

"We just can’t allow this kind of hatred and enemy antisemitism to flourish on our campuses, and it must be stopped in its tracks," Johnson argued.

The Republican leader also said that he planned to speak with President Biden about having the National Guard intervene.

"If this is not contained quickly and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard. We have to bring order to these campuses," he said. "We cannot allow this to happen around the country."

Fox News Digital's Bryan Preston and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.