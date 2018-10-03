Pete Hegseth currently serves as a co-host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends Weekend (weekends 6-10AM/ET). He joined the network as a contributor in 2014.Read More

While at FNC, Hegseth has provided analysis and commentary across the network's daytime and primetime programming. In September 2017, he held an interview with President Donald Trump.

Prior to joining FNC, Hegseth held the position of CEO for Concerned Veterans for America. Previously, he was an infantry Captain in the Army National Guard, and has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay. He holds two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Hegseth has a bachelor's degree in politics from Princeton University and master's degree in public policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.