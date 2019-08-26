Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miley Cyrus
Published

Miley Cyrus to perform 'Slide Away' at VMAs amid Liam Hemsworth divorce filing

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
close
Cyrus-Hemsworth break-up leads to nasty claims by bothVideo

Cyrus-Hemsworth break-up leads to nasty claims by both

Drugs, partying and cheating allegations are beginning to surface. Miley Cyrus and soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth are pointing blame at each other. Sources on both sides have made shock claims just days after their separation was confirmed.

Miley Cyrus will perform "Slide Away" — rumored to be about her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth — at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the network announced.

Cyrus, 26, released the song five days after she and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation. Days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce.

In the song, Cyrus croons, “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now.”

MILEY CYRUS SLAMS CHEATING ALLEGATIONS IN LIAM HEMSWORTH DIVORCE

The YouTube video released with the track has a static image of a whiskey bottle floating in a pool surrounded by pills, driving home other lyrics: "I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down."

Sources close to Cyrus previously accused Hemsworth of spawning the split with his alleged drinking and drug use. Hemsworth hasn't commented on the allegations.

DID LIAM HEMSWORTH WANT MILEY CYRUS TO CHANGE HER PERSONALITY?

Liam Hemsworth, pictured here with Miley Cyrus in March 2018, spoke out on their separation. The pair married in December 2018 after a decade of on-again-off-again romance.

Liam Hemsworth, pictured here with Miley Cyrus in March 2018, spoke out on their separation. The pair married in December 2018 after a decade of on-again-off-again romance. (Getty)

BRODY JENNER'S FRIEND THINKS MILEY CYRUS, KAITLYNN CARTER ROMANCE IS A RUSE

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation earlier this month after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance. The announcement came hours after photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" crooner kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy.

LIAM HEMSWORTH SPEAKS OUT ON MILEY CYRUS SPLIT

A source previously claimed that the divorce filing shocked Cyrus, who wanted to ultimately stay together.

“They had many happy days together in Los Angeles and now Liam is not around," People quoted the source, who was not identified, as saying. "It’s hard for her to be back in LA without him. This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another report about the couple released last week, a source told People that despite Cyrus' over-the-top antics – including "basically having sex" in public with rebound Carter – she "didn't want to hurt" Hemsworth.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.