Miley Cyrus to perform 'Slide Away' at VMAs amid Liam Hemsworth divorce filing

Miley Cyrus will perform "Slide Away" — rumored to be about her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth — at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the network announced.

Cyrus, 26, released the song five days after she and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation. Days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce.

In the song, Cyrus croons, “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now.”

The YouTube video released with the track has a static image of a whiskey bottle floating in a pool surrounded by pills, driving home other lyrics: "I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down."

Sources close to Cyrus previously accused Hemsworth of spawning the split with his alleged drinking and drug use. Hemsworth hasn't commented on the allegations.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation earlier this month after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance. The announcement came hours after photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" crooner kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy.

A source previously claimed that the divorce filing shocked Cyrus, who wanted to ultimately stay together.

“They had many happy days together in Los Angeles and now Liam is not around," People quoted the source, who was not identified, as saying. "It’s hard for her to be back in LA without him. This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

In another report about the couple released last week, a source told People that despite Cyrus' over-the-top antics – including "basically having sex" in public with rebound Carter – she "didn't want to hurt" Hemsworth.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.