Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus following her fling with Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus weeks after the couple announced their separation.

Hemsworth, 29, hired "disso queen" Laura Wasser to represent him in the split.

Sources told TMZ that Cyrus, 26, and the "Hunger Games" star had a prenuptial agreement, so the division of property likely won't be an issue.

LIAM HEMSWORTH, MILEY CYRUS MAY NEVER GET BACK TOGETHER, SOURCE SAYS HE'S SICK OF 'BEING HUMILIATED'

Insiders also claimed that Cyrus attempted to reconcile with Hemsworth as recently as this past week, but that he refused her overtures.

“They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around. It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him,” a source previously told People. “This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.”

LIAM HEMSWORTH SPEAKS OUT ON MILEY CYRUS SPLIT

In a report released Wednesday, a source told People that despite Cyrus' over the top antics — including "basically having sex" in public with rebound Kaitlynn Carter and releasing a song hinting that Hemsworth's alleged penchant for "whiskey and pills" were to blame for their breakup — she "didn't want to hurt" Hemsworth.

“Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through,” the source said.

MILEY CYRUS DANCES IN THONG BIKINI ON ITALIAN VACATION

Another insider alleged, “Miley doesn’t talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn’t want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.”

BRODY JENNER'S FRIEND THINKS MILEY CYRUS, KAITLYNN CARTER ROMANCE IS A RUSE

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance earlier this month — hours after photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" singer kissing Carter while vacationing in Italy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.