Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth separate after less than a year of marriage

Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate, a representative for Cyrus confirmed Saturday.

The split comes less than a year after the on-again, off-again couple married in a private ceremony in December.

The rep said the pair are focusing right now on themselves and their careers but will stay "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

Rumors of a split have been swirling for months and they escalated Saturday when Cyrus Instagrammed a photo of herself not wearing her wedding ring while on vacation in Italy.

Previously, Cyrus, 26, told Elle magazine for an interview in its August issue that she and Australian-born Hemsworth, 29, star of "The Hunger Games" movies and other films, had a "unique" relationship.

"I’m in a hetero relationship," Cyrus said, "but I still am very sexually attracted to women. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

The rep said the couple has requested privacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.