Brody Jenner's friend thinks Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter romance is a ruse

Not everyone is buying Miley Cyrus' rebound from Liam Hemsworth.

Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee, says Cyrus' affair with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter seems inauthentic, in part because Carter, Jenner, Cyrus and Hemsworth were all pals before the ladies supposedly hooked up.

“This whole is just so — I don’t know, I didn’t want to even get involved with it, but it just seems so fake to me,” Lee, 23, told "The Daily Pop" on Monday. “It’s just like, why? They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends! It just seems so ridiculous to me.”

BRODY JENNER PAL BRANDON THOMAS LEE MOCKS MILEY CYRUS, KAITLYNN CARTER HOOKUP

Lee says that when photos of Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, surfaced, he asked himself, "What the f—k just happened?"

Over the weekend, Jenner, 35, commented on photos of Cyrus and Carter, writing, "Hot girl summer."

He later posted on his own account, "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH SEPARATE AFTER LESS THAN A YEAR OF MARRIAGE

At the time, Lee, who co-stars with Jenner on "The Hills: New Beginnings," said, "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."

Jenner replied, "Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

LIAM HEMSWORTH SPEAKS OUT ON MILEY CYRUS SPLIT

Upon seeing the comments, the former "Hannah Montana" star replied to Jenner, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer."

On Saturday night, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance. Hours earlier, photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" singer kissing Carter while vacationing in Italy.

MILEY CYRUS DANCES IN THONG BIKINI ON ITALIAN VACATION

Cyrus' rep said in a statement: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

A source previously told "Entertainment Tonight" of the separation: "Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they've been talking about taking a break. Liam's been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she 'needs her space.' This seems to be a pattern in their relationship."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The insider added, "Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation."