Miley Cyrus says she never cheated on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant: ‘I have nothing to hide’

Miley Cyrus is curbing allegations it was her wrongdoing that pushed Liam Hemsworth to break off their marriage.

On Thursday, the singer took to Twitter in a tirade, vehemently denying reports that she was unfaithful to Hemsworth during their swift eight-month marriage.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” Cyrus began in an eleven-post tweetstorm. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

The “Party in the U.S.A.” songstress’ diatribe came in response to a TMZ report on Aug. 14 that claimed Cyrus cited Hemsworth’s alleged intense drinking and drug abuse as a smokescreen for what really went down in their marriage – infidelity on behalf of Cyrus.

It was only one day after news broke of their separation that photos surfaced of Cyrus locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter, 30, during a trip to Italy.

Meanwhile, the gossip site also reported that Cyrus made attempts to save the marriage and wanted nothing to do with Hemsworth’s alleged drinking and usage of certain drugs because of her past struggles with substance abuse.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s,” Cyrus continued in her social media rant. “I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

She continued: “I f---ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” adding in four subsequent tweets; “I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.”

“I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.”

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked.”

“There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.”

But Cyrus wasn’t done. The pop star explained that she had remained committed to the “Hunger Games” star after they “reconciled,” and maintains she has nothing to hide and is as mature as any other 26-year-old.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” Cyrus said. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

In denying she ever cheated on Hemsworth, Cyrus said her decade-long romance with the Australian hunk involved real love. She added that although she still loves the “Last Song” actor, she couldn’t feel happier, but takes exception with the narrative being pushed by insiders in her ex’s camp.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” wrote Cyrus. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

“I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger," she concluded.

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on Wednesday in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences,” according to People magazine. Per the outlet, the pair had a prenuptial agreement in place, so the division of property is likely to move forward without a hitch.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance earlier this month.

A rep for Hemsworth did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.