Miley Cyrus appears to confirm wedding to Liam Hemsworth with sweet photos

It seems as if the rumors are true — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old pop star went on Instagram to share a handful of sweet photos of herself with the "Independence Day: Resurgence" actor, 28, at what appears to be from the couple's wedding day.

"This is probably our one - millionth kiss ...." Cyrus captioned a picture of the pair sharing a kiss.

In another photo, the duo is seen embracing each other with Cyrus wearing an ivory floor-length off-the-shoulder gown, and Hemsworth in a black tux.

"12.23.18," the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer wrote seemingly referring to when the couple tied the knot.

In her final post, Cyrus simply captioned a picture of Hemsworth holding her: "10 years later ....."

Cyrus' photos come days after a picture of the longtime couple cutting what appeared to be a wedding cake was shared on Instagram, sparking marriage rumors.

In the image — shared by the pop star's pal Conrad Carr — Hemsworth is seen holding a knife with Cyrus' hand on top of his. Standing just before them is a two-tier ivory cake with flower details as well as Cyrus' mom, Tish, who is dressed down in a black shirt and jeans.

In another snap shared by Carr, pink balloons that spell out "Mr. and Mrs." are hanging on the wall.

Reps for Cyrus and Hemsworth did not return Fox News' previous request for comment.

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.