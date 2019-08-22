Miley Cyrus 'changed' for Liam Hemsworth before divorce filing, report says

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split because she felt like she couldn't be herself, a new report claims.

“She just got to the point where she didn’t want to hold back about who she is," a source close to the "Wrecking Ball" singer told People on Thursday. "She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible. For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run.”

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation earlier this month.

The "Independence Day: Resurgence" star filed for divorce on Wednesday, which reportedly blindsided Cyrus, who insiders claimed wanted to work the marriage out despite publicly gallivanting (and allegedly much more) with Kaitlynn Carter.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Hemsworth wanted to rip off the bandaid of their broken marriage, explaining, "Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work. They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

"Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on. Liam's family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it's over," the source added. "At first, Liam wanted to just give it time but he finally felt like things were getting nasty and he didn't want to drag it out publicly. He decided it was all too much."

Despite the differences the couple was having, Cyrus reportedly was surprised by the divorce filing.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a source said previously. “What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in December after losing their Malibu home in a wildfire. They announced their separation after eight months of marriage and more than a decade of on-again-off-again romance earlier this month — hours after photos were published of the "We Can't Stop" crooner kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing in Italy.

Reps for Cyrus and Hemsworth did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.