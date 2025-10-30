Tubi offers spine-chilling lineup including 'Saw' franchise, films starring Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Hudgens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No two Halloween celebrations are the same.

Celebrating Halloween, the creepiest night on the calendar, might involve indulging in a bowl of candy for a full day or dressing up as quirky or famous characters that are far removed from your everyday work persona.

If you're reluctant to paint your face, style your hair for a wig, or transform tulle and mesh into a DIY creation, or if you're simply cutting back on sweets, Halloween movies provide a way to enjoy the haunting night without all the extra fuss.

Climb into your coziest pajamas for a horror-filled lineup of films brought to you by Tubi, a free streaming service boldly built for fandom.

The list of spine-chilling serial-killer thrillers includes "Body Bags," "Bones," "Grind House: Death Proof," "Halloween (’18)," "Hannibal Rising," starring none other than Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, "Memories of Murder," "Play Dead," "Saw," "Saw 2," "Saw 3," "Scream 4," "Slice," "Slumber Party Massacre," the Saturn Award winner for Best Horror or Thriller Film in 2013 "The Cabin in the Woods," "The Strangers: Prey at Night," "Terrifier," "Terrifier 2," the influential horror film "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "The Autopsy of Jane Doe" and the Audience Award winner at SXSW in 2010 "Tucker & Dale vs. Evil."

The nightmarish Tubi original films include "R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead," "Adopted 2," "Bloodline Killer," "Dead Hot: Season of the Witch," "Match," "Please Don't Feed the Children," "Takeout" and "Wynonna Earp: Vengeance."

"Bloodline Killer," starring Taryn Manning of "Orange is the New Black," Tyrese Gibson and "The Great Gatsby" actor Bruce Dern, follows a woman, Moira Cole, who tries to rebuild her life after her family was murdered.

"Dead Hot: Season of the Witch," starring beloved "High School Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens, trails students of witchcraft who travel to Salem for expert spell-craft tips.

"Wynonna Earp: Vengeance" stars Canadian actor Tim Rozon, well-known for his role as Mutt Schitt in "Schitt's Creek."

The full list of hair-raising titles that will continue to be available on Tubi after October include:

"0.0 MHz"

"11/11/11"

"30 Days of Night (2007)"

"30 Days of Night: Dark Days"

"A Field in England"

"All Hallow’s Eve"

"All Hallow’s Eve 2"

"All My Friends Hate Me"

"Alone"

"American Mary"

"Annihilation"

"Arachnophobia"

"Audition"

"Being Human"

"Big Bad Wolves"

"Body Bags"

"Bone Tomahawk"

"Bones"

"Cabin Fever"

"Carnival of Souls"

"Child’s Play (2019)"

"Children of the Corn"

"Climax"

"Contracted"

"Coraline"

"Cube"

"Dark Shadows"

"Dark Shadows: The Beginning"

"Don’t Breathe"

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Frailty"

"Fright Night (1985)"

"Fright Night (2011)"

"From Dusk Till Dawn"

"From Hell"

"Gaia"

"Ganja & Hess"

"George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead"

"Ghost Hunters (2020)"

"Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum"

"Good Manners"

"Goodnight Mommy (2014)"

"Green Room"

"Grave Encounters"

"Grind House: Death Proof"

"Grind House: Planet Terror"

"Halloween (’18)"

"Hannibal Rising"

"Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters"

"Heathers"

"Hellboy (2004)"

"Hobo with a Shotgun"

"Honeymoon"

"In the Earth"

"Insidious: The Last Key"

"Interview with the Vampire"

"Jack & Diane"

"Jeepers Creepers"

"Jeepers Creepers 2"

"Jennifer’s Body"

"Jinn"

"John Carpenter’s The Ward"

"John Dies at the End"

"La Llorona"

"Labyrinth"

"Lake Mungo"

"Lamb"

"La Llorona"

"Last Shift"

"Let the Right One In"

"Life After Beth"

"Memories of Murder"

"Meet the Blacks"

"Meth Gator"

"MFA"

"Moonlight"

"My Friend Dhamer"

"Nosferatu"

"Pan’s Labyrinth"

"Personal Shopper"

"Popeye the Slayer Man"

"Popeye’s Revenge"

"Poltergeist II: The Other Side"

"Poltergeist III"

"Possessor"

"Pulse"

"Queen of the Damned"

"Rampant"

"Revenge"

"Ringu"

"Ringu 2"

"Ringu Spiral"

"Rosemary’s Baby"

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch"

"Saloum"

"Saw"

"Saw 2"

"Saw 3"

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark"

"Scream 4"

"See No Evil"

"Seoul Station"

"She Dies Tomorrow"

"Sissy"

"Sinister"

"Skinamarink"

"Slice"

"Sleepaway Camp"

"Son"

"Sorority House Massacre"

"Stan Helsing"

"Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye"

"Sting"

"Suspiria"

"Terrifier"

"Terrifier 2"

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation"

"The Blackcoat’s Daughter"

"The Cabin in the Woods"

"The Cleaning Lady"

"The Crow"

"The Crow Salvation"

"The Grudge (2019)"

"The Grudge 3 (2008)"

"The Hills Have Eyes"

"The Hills Have Eyes 2"

"The Hole in the Ground"

"The House That Jack Built"

"The Housemaid"

"The Houses October Built"

"The Host"

"The Love Witch"

"The Midnight Man"

"The Mimic"

"The Monster"

"The Munsters"

"The Mummy (1999)"

"The Mummy Returns"

"The Night of the Hunter"

"The Omen (1976)"

"The Owners"

"The Oxford Murders"

"The Poughkeepsie Tapes"

"The Radleys"

"The Ring"

"The Snowtown Murders"

"The Strangers: Prey at Night"

"The Taking of Deborah Logan"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2"

"The Twilight Zone (’59)"

"The Visit"

"The Woman in Black 2"

"Titané"

"Trollhunter"

"Tucker & Dale vs. Evil"

"Tusk"

"Urban Legend"

"V/H/S"

"V/H/S/2"

"V/H/S/94"

"V/H/S: Viral"

"Vampire in Brooklyn"

"Van Helsing"

