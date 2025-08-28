Elizabeth Banks takes on Karen Read role, joining Dennis Quaid and Patricia Arquette in true crime realm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Banks is reportedly taking on a polarizing role.

Prime Video and Warner Bros. Television are in talks to produce a crime drama series telling the story of Karen Read's acquittal for the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, Deadline reported.

Banks will not only star in the series as Read, but will executive produce, sources told the outlet. Read's case garnered intense attention from Americans, partly through the media and TikTok.

KAREN READ 'DIDN'T DO THIS CRIME', SAYS JURY FOREMAN AFTER ACQUITTING HER OF MURDER CHARGES: REPORT

O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, was found dead outside a home in 2022. At the time, Read was accused of striking O'Keefe with her vehicle and leaving him to die after a night of drinking with friends.

Read faced charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident in connection with O'Keefe's death. She pleaded not guilty and her first appearance in the courtroom ended with a mistrial.

In June, jurors found Read not guilty of second-degree murder, the top charge, but guilty of a lesser offense of operating a vehicle under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater.

Banks isn't the only star to take on an infamous true crime role.

Earlier this week, Netflix revealed that "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam will be taking on the role of infamous murderer Ed Gein in the third season of their anthology series, "Monster." The streaming service shared a poster for the series, set to premiere in October, on social media.

Amanda Knox's story was recently explored by Hulu in "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox." Actress Grace Van Patten portrayed Knox as the show explored her wrongful conviction for the death of her roommate in Italy.

Joey King and Patricia Arquette teamed up to tell the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2019's "The Act." Arquette portrayed Clauddine Blanchard, Gypsy Rose's mother, in the Hulu series. For years, Clauddine, who was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, allegedly forced her daughter to live as if she had severe illnesses. Eventually, Gypsy Rose convinced her boyfriend to kill her mother.

Dennis Quaid recently starred as the "Happy Face Killer" in a crime drama television series. Paramount+'s "Happy Face" told the story of Keith Hunter Jesperson, who was discovered to be a serial killer by his daughter.

Quaid told Fox News Digital his role in the serial killer series creeped out his wife.

"It was a little iffy there for a couple of hours afterwards because, you know, that'd be creepy for me, too," he admitted.

"But she knows me," Quaid added.

