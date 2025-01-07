Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

WWE superfan Vanessa Hudgens says 'dreams really do come true' after stepping into the ring for first time

The 'High school Musical' star says she never misses an episode of Monday Night RAW

By Larry Fink , Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Vanessa Hudgens lives out dream of stepping into WWE ring Video

Vanessa Hudgens lives out dream of stepping into WWE ring

"High School Musical" star and WWE superfan got the chance to do a chant in the ring after the premiere of "RAW" on Netflix on Sunday.

Vanessa Hudgens got to live every WWE fan’s dream on Monday when she was ushered into the ring after the premiere of "RAW."

"Cody Rhodes personally called me out after they went off air, and I got to go into the ring and ‘yeet.’ Dreams really do come true, y’all," the "High School Musical" star told Fox News Digital on Monday. 

WWE, which stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, posted the moment on its social media when Rhodes asked Hudgens if she knew "the thing."

Hudgens, who came to the Netflix event with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, and was sitting in the front row, answered, "I know the thing."

‘MASKED SINGER’ WINNER VANESSA HUDGENS LOVED ‘RARE’ OPPORTUNITY TO BE ACKNOWLEDGED FOR TALENT OVER ‘CELEBRITY’

Vanessa Hudgens smiling at WWE Raw event

Vanessa Hudgens got to live every WWE fan’s dream on Monday when she was ushered into the ring after the premiere of "RAW" on Netflix.  (WWE/Getty Images)

"So, I think it’s only appropriate then, could you join us in the ring right now?" Rhodes answered. 

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens lives out dream of stepping into WWE ring

Vanessa Hudgens lives out dream of stepping into WWE ring Video

Hudgens nearly doubled over in shock, mouthing that she wasn’t quite sure what to do before she climbed over the low wall that separates the wrestlers from the fans and through the ropes into the ring. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

After laughing and doing a little dance, she was told she would be leading "the charge," and she got prepared to do the ‘yeet’ chant by slowly moving her fingers up until they were over her head and bringing them down as she and the entire audience yelled, "Yeet!"

"Cody Rhodes personally called me out after they went off-air and I got to go into the ring and ‘yeet.’ Dreams really do come true, y’all."

— Vanessa Hudgens

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Vanessa Hudgens with husband Cole Tucker at WWE Raw

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attended Netflix's LA Premiere of WWE Monday Night RAW at Intuit Dome on Jan. 6 in Inglewood, California. ( WWE/Getty Images)

"Yeet" is a slang term used by some WWE wrestlers that expresses excitement and also means to throw.

Hudgens told Fox News Digital that she never misses "RAW" and can’t wait for it on Netflix. 

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens says she never misses WWE 'RAW'

Vanessa Hudgens says she never misses WWE 'RAW' Video

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I could not be more excited," she said. "WWE is coming to Netflix with ‘RAW,’ and honestly, I don’t miss it. Every single week I’m there, so to be able to watch it on Netflix live, I think takes it to a whole new level. It just makes it really accessible for all of the fans to be there every step of the way just like I am."

Vanessa Hudgens looking glamorous

Hudgens said she was introduced to wrestling by her husband and is now a die-hard fan.   (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old revealed that she didn’t grow up watching wrestling, but was introduced to it by Tucker. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I got into it because of my husband actually, and now I’m a die-hard fan," she explained.

Related Topics

Trending