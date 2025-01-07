WWE superfan Vanessa Hudgens says 'dreams really do come true' after stepping into the ring for first time

Vanessa Hudgens got to live every WWE fan’s dream on Monday when she was ushered into the ring after the premiere of "RAW."

"Cody Rhodes personally called me out after they went off air, and I got to go into the ring and ‘yeet.’ Dreams really do come true, y’all," the "High School Musical" star told Fox News Digital on Monday.

WWE, which stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, posted the moment on its social media when Rhodes asked Hudgens if she knew "the thing."

Hudgens, who came to the Netflix event with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, and was sitting in the front row, answered, "I know the thing."

"So, I think it’s only appropriate then, could you join us in the ring right now?" Rhodes answered.

Hudgens nearly doubled over in shock, mouthing that she wasn’t quite sure what to do before she climbed over the low wall that separates the wrestlers from the fans and through the ropes into the ring.

After laughing and doing a little dance, she was told she would be leading "the charge," and she got prepared to do the ‘yeet’ chant by slowly moving her fingers up until they were over her head and bringing them down as she and the entire audience yelled, "Yeet!"

"Yeet" is a slang term used by some WWE wrestlers that expresses excitement and also means to throw.

Hudgens told Fox News Digital that she never misses "RAW" and can’t wait for it on Netflix.

"I could not be more excited," she said. "WWE is coming to Netflix with ‘RAW,’ and honestly, I don’t miss it. Every single week I’m there, so to be able to watch it on Netflix live, I think takes it to a whole new level. It just makes it really accessible for all of the fans to be there every step of the way just like I am."

The 36-year-old revealed that she didn’t grow up watching wrestling, but was introduced to it by Tucker.

"I got into it because of my husband actually, and now I’m a die-hard fan," she explained.