George R.R. Martin's science fiction horror show 'Nightflyers' gets first teaser
'The Counselor' review: Cameron Diaz steals show in Cormac McCarthy's latest disturbing tale
In the footsteps of his literary classics “No Country For Old Men,” “Blood Meridian” and “The Road,” Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy teams with director Ridley Scott and makes his screenwriting debut with “The Counselor,” an odd yet fascinating extension to his violent literary oeuvre.
'Captain Phillips' review: Suspense so good it makes you sweat, movie should fuel deodorant sales
With the recent release of two thrillers, “Prisoners” and “Gravity,” there has been a rollercoaster of emotions at the movies. But it looks like Hollywood is just getting started. With a visceral wallop, Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips” has cleared its moorings and launched itself onto the short list of the year’s best films.