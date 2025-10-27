Megan Fox makes rare public appearance in blood-dripping gown after giving birth in March

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Fox made a striking return to the spotlight as she showed off a sultry, blood-inspired look at a special screening of her 2009 cult-favorite horror movie "Jennifer’s Body."

The 39-year-old actress turned heads in a nude corset gown adorned with crimson gem embellishments shaped like droplets, creating the appearance of dripping blood.

The gems dangled from Fox's lace-up bodice, which featured scarlet boning and a sweetheart neckline. The jewels were also scattered across the dress's sheer tulle skirt, which had an asymmetrical, high-slit design showcasing her legs.

Fox accessorized with a matching red choker necklace and wore nude-toned transparent heels.

The "Till Death" star styled her hair down in loose waves and her makeup included smoky eyeliner, peach blush and glossy nude lipstick.

Fox completed her glamorous gothic look with a blood-red manicure and a dark crimson pedicure.

The actress's outing marked one of her first public appearances since giving birth to her daughter Saga Blade in March. Fox shares Saga with her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly , 35. She is also mother to sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 52.

Fox's ensemble paid tribute to her bloodthirsty character in "Jennifer's Body." She played Jennifer Check, a high school cheerleader who becomes possessed by a demonic force after a local rock band sacrifices her in a failed satanic ritual meant to make them famous.

Jennifer then develops a taste for human flesh and begins seducing and killing teenage boys. Amanda Seyfried played Jennifer's best friend Needy Lesnicki, who slowly realizes what is happening and tries to stop her.

During a Q&A session after the screening, Fox opened up about her struggles after skyrocketing to fame when she starred in the 2007 hit action movie "Transformers."

While reflecting on the advice that she would give her younger self ahead of filming "Jennifer's Body," Fox recalled that at the time she was enraged over her treatment by the industry and overwhelmed by the relentless pursuit of the paparazzi.

"Oh, I don't know that I would give myself advice. I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry," Fox said, according to People magazine.

"And how I was dealing with fame and the constant… at that time, before we started filming," she added.

Fox recounted one instance in which she was taunted by a group of "ruthless" paparazzi after attending a premiere.

"I just left a premiere for something where I had to go — I'm obligated to go — and I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then — the way they would talk to women," Fox remembered.

"And I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting," she continued. "And one guy's like, ‘Megan, why are you such a b----?’ And another guy is like, ‘Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so,’ and I'm just trying to do my job."

"I was asked to be at this premiere. I'm trying to get to my car. And so I had all of this grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go," Fox continued. "And like I said, being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me."

According to People, Fox was reflecting on a moment from earlier at the event in which she explained how she related to Jennifer and how portraying her helped uncover parts of herself she hadn’t previously explored.

"I read the script and I think it just resonated with me because there's something about that, whether it's just perceived or not, I felt like I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame," she recalled.

"And so I resonated with those deeper layers of... you know, before she becomes a monster, she's just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else's gain," Fox continued. "And that very much resonated because that's kind of how I got... I came into this industry, I think I was 19 when I made my first big movie, and that, I felt like, was reflecting back these energies that existed inside of myself."

Fox said that playing the role of the demon-possessed high school girl "also gave me a place to put those qualities of myself that are really unhinged, that are not appropriate to express every day of your life, but are still there nonetheless."

"And so there was something so fun about getting to tap into that darker feminine energy that no one really wants to allow," she continued.

"That was very healing for me," Fox said, per People. "Because I was really struggling at that time. And if I had been able to warn myself or give myself advice or have any sort of grounding or clarity, I don't think you would've gotten the performance that you got."