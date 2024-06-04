'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' actor Jonathan Tucker rescues Los Angeles family during home invasion

Jonathan Tucker helped rescue a family from a home invasion in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call Sunday around 6:30 p.m. for a "hot prowl," a spokesperson said.

"The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, wearing glasses, a T-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. The suspect entered location and then fled," the police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Officers searched the area and located the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without incident."

LAPD MAKES ARRESTS IN ALLEGED ASSAULT ‘90210’ STAR IAN ZIERING MONTHS LATER

Tucker, known for roles in "Kingdom," "Hostage" and more, called 911 after noticing a man walking around his neighborhood and banging on people's doors, TMZ reported.

After making the call, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star ventured back outside to look for the man. He was not able to spot him anymore, and a neighbor's front door was wide open. Tucker ran over to the home in search of his neighbors.

After entering the home, he found two children and a woman inside and was able to get them out of the home safely, the outlet reported.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Police arrived while Tucker was still on the phone with dispatch, the actor told Los Angeles magazine.

Tucker described the LAPD as "the real heroes" in this situation.

"They put their lives on the line every day multiple times a day," Tucker told the outlet. "They responded within minutes, while I was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. It was an extraordinary response."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP